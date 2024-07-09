Knowtion Health Ranks With Black Book for Fourth Year and No. 1 in Revenue Recovery

From RCM Solutions Survey, Black Book Research, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Knowtion Health, a leader in helping healthcare providers increase hospital revenue with insurance claim resolution and recovery services, supported by AI enabled technologies, announced today its No.1 national ranking in Revenue Recovery and Accounts Receivable Solutions in the 2024 Black Book Research survey. The rating is based on a series of satisfaction surveys of more than 6,700 CFOs, vice presidents of finance and revenue cycle management, and business office managers for hospitals, health systems, and physician practices.

Black Book Awards

Leaders evaluated vendors across 18 key performance indicators—from clinical appeals and denial management to revenue cycle technology and other outsourcing categories—to determine the top-performing vendors. Knowtion Health was chosen based on surveys of healthcare executives and front-line users, including Knowtion Health clients, who rated vendors' operational excellence.

"This is outstanding recognition for the Knowtion Health team and reflects our team's deep expertise in denials resolution and recovery," said Jayson Yardley, CEO of Knowtion Health. "Today, nearly 1 in 5 revenue cycle leaders believe their organization's denials management processes are not very effective according to our recent denials market study. We're proud that Black Book Research and those surveyed have recognized our ability to help hospitals strengthen cash flow and operating performance for the fourth consecutive year. We're also dedicated to providing solutions and support that best meet the needs of healthcare organizations in a rapidly changing environment."

"As healthcare financial and RCM technology standards continuously evolve, the 2024 survey results demonstrate increased need for solutions that ensure financial stability," said Black Book's President Doug Brown. It's a finding backed by the results of Knowtion Health's market study where 78% of hospital CFOs and revenue cycle leaders surveyed believe hitting cash and cash flow targets will be even more important to their organization over the next three years.

Knowtion Health serves more than 500 hospitals nationwide and manages over $4.6 billion annually in outstanding balance accounts for clients. "At Knowtion Health, we're dedicated to tipping the balance of power in denials management back to the hospitals and health systems," Yardley said. "This prestigious award reflects our promise to every client: 'You've Got This Now.' We look forward to continuing to help providers level the playing field in insurance claim downgrades, delays, and denials."

About Knowtion Health

In a world where the balance of power and complexity in insurance denials favor payers, Knowtion Health delivers claim experts equipped with AI enabled technologies to help healthcare providers resolve insurance claims and recover low balance accounts to increase their revenue and optimize patient experience amid workforce shortages. Knowtion Health is backed by Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in AI- and Technology-enabled services and software companies. KnowtionHealth.com - You've Got This Now.

About Black Book Research

Black Book, an independent research organization that does not accept vendor fees, conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and frontline users about their current technology and service partners. Based on these surveys, Black Book recognizes top-performing vendors by evaluating their performance across eighteen RCM-focused indicators of client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.

Contact: Christine Hanson-Ehlinger, Knowtion Health Marketing, 561-440-1731, [email protected]

SOURCE Knowtion Health