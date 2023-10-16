Knowtion Health Ranks With Black Book for Third Year and No. 1 in Denials Management

From RCM Solutions Survey, Black Book Research, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, a leader in helping healthcare providers resolve insurance claim denials and recover low balance accounts to increase hospital revenue and optimize the patient experience amid workforce shortages, announced today its No.1 national ranking in Clinical Appeals, Denials Management and Prevention Solutions in the 2023 Black Book Research survey. The rating is based on a series of satisfaction surveys of hospital and health system CFOs, vice presidents of finance and revenue cycle management, and business office managers.

More than 4,021 hospital and healthcare organizations evaluated vendors across 18 excellence indicators—from clinical appeals and denial management to revenue cycle technology and other outsourcing categories—to determine the top-performing vendors. Knowtion Health was chosen based on surveys of healthcare executives and front-line users, including Knowtion Health clients, who rated vendors' operational excellence.

"This is outstanding recognition for the Knowtion Health team for the third consecutive year and reflects our team's expertise in denials resolution and low balance recovery," said Jayson Yardley, CEO of Knowtion Health. "It is no secret that one of the biggest challenges hospital revenue cycle teams face is not only how to effectively manage denials, but also how to choose the right partner for denials resolution. We're proud of our ability to help hospitals strengthen performance with solutions and support that best meet their needs."

"The latest wave of economic and labor challenges accompanying the tentative shift to value-based care finds most providers navigating through virtual health options to initiate highly positive patient experiences and reverse sinking margins," said Black Book's President Doug Brown. "The RCM vendors recognized in this survey demonstrate a strong commitment to optimizing revenue cycle performance through denials management and prevention, which strengthens hospitals' ability to meet the needs of the communities they serve."

Knowtion Health serves more than 500 hospitals nationwide and manages over $3.8 billion annually in outstanding balance accounts for clients. "At Knowtion Health, we're dedicated to tipping the balance of power in denials management back to the hospitals and health systems," Yardley said. "This prestigious award reflects our promise to every client: 'You've Got This Now.' We look forward to continuing to help providers level the playing field in insurance claim denials and low balance recovery."

In a world where the balance of power and complexity in insurance denials favor payers, Knowtion Health delivers claim experts equipped with specialized technologies to help healthcare providers resolve insurance claims and recover low balance accounts to increase their revenue and optimize patient experience amid workforce shortages. Knowtion Health is backed by Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in technology-enabled services and software companies.

Black Book Research surveys healthcare executives and frontline users about their current technology and service partners. They award top-performing vendors with recognition based on indicators of operational excellence, experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.

