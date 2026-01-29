Knowtion Health Receives A Grades In KLAS First Look Report

Survey shows how Knowtion Health is addressing and reducing Coordination of Benefit denials through enhanced patient engagement.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, a leading healthcare revenue cycle company, has received A grades for all key performance indicators in a KLAS First Look report about the firm's Coordination of Benefits ("COB") solution.

In the survey, providers shared that Knowtion Health helped them improve patient engagement, increase cash on challenging A/R, overturn denials, and reduce bad debt from unresolved denials. In addition, 100% of survey respondents said they would buy the COB solution again.

"We are passionate about helping providers with some of the most overlooked causes of revenue leakage while also helping patients navigate this complex process," said Erica Tingley, President & CFO of Knowtion Health. "The feedback highlighted in this KLAS report shows that our efforts have a positive impact on our clients and their patients, which means so much to our teams and makes the work they do even more meaningful."

The Knowtion Health COB solution combines technology and expertise with patient advocacy and compassionate outreach to deliver increased revenue, higher patient satisfaction, as well as reduced A/R days and denial backlog. The firm's proprietary technology scores and prioritizes claims using analytics, workflows and automation for actionable insights and accelerated resolution.

Client quotes from the KLAS First Look report describe the strengths of Knowtion Health's COB solution:

"The people are one of Knowtion Health's strengths. They are very easy to work with, and we don't have to continuously remind them what our goal is. They have an understanding of the goal and the outcomes we expect. We really get no complaints from patients in communicating with Knowtion Health. Their customer service is really positive. Knowtion Health is very helpful to us and works very well with us to minimize our pain points." —VP/other executive

"Reporting is definitely one of Knowtion Health's strengths. Their performance dashboards are really easy to understand and follow along with. Knowtion Health does a great job of reporting their monthly ROIs and showing trend reporting. I would say Knowtion Health is very performance based, and their communication is excellent; it is definitely one of their key strengths." —Director

"One of Knowtion Health's key strengths is their good industry reputation. Another key strength is that they have a number of long-term or tenured people in their organization. That is good sometimes because I don't have to talk to a new person every month. A third strength that I have seen from them so far is that they continue to grow in their product offerings in the industry." —VP/other executive

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at: www.klasresearch.com.

About Knowtion Health

Founded in 2008, Knowtion Health is a technology-enabled revenue cycle management company helping hospitals recover complex, unresolved patient balances and improve financial performance. Serving more than 550 hospitals nationwide, Knowtion Health manages more than $4.5 billion annually in outstanding balance accounts, combining intelligent technology with specialized expertise to deliver measurable results for healthcare providers. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list, Knowtion Health is trusted by providers seeking more effective, scalable solutions. The company is backed by Arsenal Capital Partners and Sunstone Partners, supporting continued innovation and growth. For more information, visit KnowtionHealth.com.

