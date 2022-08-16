Knowtion Health Receives Inc. 5000 Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, formerly RSource Healthcare, announced today its ranking as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"This has been an exciting year for Knowtion Health, with our rebranding in June and revenue growth that establishes our organization as a leader in healthcare revenue cycle management," said Jayson Yardley, CEO, Knowtion Health. "This recognition from Inc. 5000 is a tremendous testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our team and the service we provide to our healthcare clients that helps them capture the revenue they are owed."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

In the past few years, Knowtion Health's investment in high-tech claims resolution, complemented by the deep expertise of its staff, has strengthened its ability to meet the revenue cycle needs of healthcare organizations across the country, supporting their ability to provide care. "In a world where the balance of power has always favored payers, too many healthcare providers and their patients have been stuck in a claims game they just can't win. We've found a way to give hospitals and their patients more control over their destiny and get the revenue they are owed," Yardley says. "That's why our tagline and promise to every client is: You've Got This Now."

About Knowtion Health

Knowtion Health helps the health system revenue cycle resolve denied and complex claims, recover low balance accounts, and defend against payer audits, tipping the balance of power back to the provider. The company is a distinguished recipient of the Black Book award for subsequent years and selected as a top partner by provider clients. The name "Knowtion" is a combination and intersection of knowledge and innovation. Knowledge encompasses the expertise of our dedicated employees and the valuable services they deliver to providers and patients. Innovation represents the automation, analytics, workflows, and processes used in providing tech-enabled services to our clients. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver claims denial management solutions to hospitals and health systems of all sizes and types. Knowtion Health is owned by Sunstone Partners, a private equity firm based in San Mateo, CA, since August 2020. KnowtionHealth.com - You've Got This Now.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

Inc 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.)

