Knowtion Health Receives Inc. 5000 Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, one of the Nation's leading healthcare revenue cycle companies, gained recognition from Inc. as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. This year, Knowtion Health's ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is up 483 spots over last year's ranking.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to the percentage of revenue growth recorded from 2019 to 2022.

"Knowtion Health's continued ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies reflects our skill in optimizing and accelerating revenue for the nation's largest health systems," said Jayson Yardley, CEO, Knowtion Health. "It's a testament not just to our team's hard work, but also their commitment to innovation in claims denial resolution and recovery. We're thrilled to celebrate this achievement with our team as we meet the complex needs of our customers in a rapidly evolving environment."

The companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 demonstrate resilience amid continued economic changes, labor shortages, and supply chain woes. These companies generated $358 billion in revenue in 2022 and added nearly 1.2 million jobs to the economy last year.

In the past few years, Knowtion Health's investment in high-tech claims resolution, complemented by the deep expertise of its staff, has strengthened its ability to meet the revenue cycle needs of healthcare organizations across the country, supporting their ability to provide care. "The financial health of a healthcare organization is vital to its ability to provide care and increase access to care," Yardley says. "We're proud of our team's work in helping healthcare organizations across the Nation meet the needs of the communities they serve. Our tagline and promise to every client is: You've Got This Now."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

In a world where the balance of power and complexity in insurance denials favor payers, Knowtion Health delivers claim experts equipped with specialized technologies to help healthcare providers resolve insurance claims and recover low balance accounts to increase their revenue, solve the labor shortage, and optimize patient experience. Knowtion Health is backed by Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in technology-enabled services and software companies.

