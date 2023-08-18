Knowtion Health Receives Inc. 5000 Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

News provided by

Knowtion Health

18 Aug, 2023, 11:06 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, one of the Nation's leading healthcare revenue cycle companies, gained recognition from Inc. as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America. This year, Knowtion Health's ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is up 483 spots over last year's ranking.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to the percentage of revenue growth recorded from 2019 to 2022.

Continue Reading
Inc. 5000
Inc. 5000

"Knowtion Health's continued ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies reflects our skill in optimizing and accelerating revenue for the nation's largest health systems," said Jayson Yardley, CEO, Knowtion Health. "It's a testament not just to our team's hard work, but also their commitment to innovation in claims denial resolution and recovery. We're thrilled to celebrate this achievement with our team as we meet the complex needs of our customers in a rapidly evolving environment."

The companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 demonstrate resilience amid continued economic changes, labor shortages, and supply chain woes. These companies generated $358 billion in revenue in 2022 and added nearly 1.2 million jobs to the economy last year.

In the past few years, Knowtion Health's investment in high-tech claims resolution, complemented by the deep expertise of its staff, has strengthened its ability to meet the revenue cycle needs of healthcare organizations across the country, supporting their ability to provide care. "The financial health of a healthcare organization is vital to its ability to provide care and increase access to care," Yardley says. "We're proud of our team's work in helping healthcare organizations across the Nation meet the needs of the communities they serve. Our tagline and promise to every client is: You've Got This Now."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September 2023 issue of Inc. magazine.  

About Knowtion Health
In a world where the balance of power and complexity in insurance denials favor payers, Knowtion Health delivers claim experts equipped with specialized technologies to help healthcare providers resolve insurance claims and recover low balance accounts to increase their revenue, solve the labor shortage, and optimize patient experience. Knowtion Health is backed by Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in technology-enabled services and software companies. 

KnowtionHealth.com - You've Got This Now.

Contact: Christine Hanson-Ehlinger, [email protected], 561-995-1252

SOURCE Knowtion Health

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.