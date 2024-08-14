BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, one of the nation's leading healthcare revenue cycle companies, gained recognition from Inc. as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America for the third consecutive year. This year, Knowtion Health's ranking on the Inc. 5000 list is up 277 spots over last year's ranking.

Knowtion Health Receives Inc. 5000 Ranking Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to the percentage of revenue growth recorded from 2019 to 2023.

"In a time of rising payment pressures and increased denials, Knowtion Health's continued ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies reflects our expertise in protecting revenue for health systems nationally," said Jayson Yardley, CEO, Knowtion Health. "Our work demonstrates the importance of having a skilled revenue cycle management team on your side to combat denials and strengthen an organization's financial health."

The companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 demonstrate resilience amid continued economic changes, labor shortages, and supply chain woes. These companies generated $317 billion in revenue in 2023 and added nearly 875,000 jobs to the economy last year.

Knowtion Health's success in insurance claim resolution and recovery is a vital resource for healthcare organizations as they face low margins and increased claims scrutiny from health plans. "Today, one out of five healthcare revenue cycle leaders are not confident in their organization's denials management efforts, our recent market study indicates," Yardley says. "Knowtion Health's continued investment in high-tech, highly knowledgeable claims resolution protects healthcare organizations' ability to provide care for those in need."

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Knowtion Health

In a world where the balance of power and complexity in insurance denials favor payers, Knowtion Health delivers claim experts equipped with AI enabled technologies to help healthcare providers resolve insurance claims and recover low balance accounts to increase their revenue and optimize patient experience amid workforce shortages. Knowtion Health is backed by Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in AI- and technology-enabled services and software companies. KnowtionHealth.com - You've Got This Now.

