KnowWake Announces Expansion into the Caribbean & Hawaiian Islands

Home to one of the world's largest networks of boaters navigating together, KnowWake's mission is to improve the entire boating experience by making it safer and more enjoyable for all. Driven by proactive reporting from on-water app users, as well as historical data sourced from the U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement and government agencies, the app consistently recommends the safest routes, the best places to go boating, and the proximity to critical marine services like fuel docks, marinas, and boat ramps.

"Following our goal to truly become a resource for global navigation, we are thrilled to be adding these regions and invite the community to open it up and have a look." said KnowWake founder, Dan Karsko.

"With features that allow users to update the chart easily, we are growing faster than ever and getting the best information online quickly."

A social navigation pioneer for the water, KnowWake has established its position as the leading app for boaters navigating the continental United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand—including inland bodies of water, with more than 350 lakes and rivers, and all of America's Great Loop. Leveraging mobile technology and a passionate community of boaters, sailors, anglers, kayakers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the platform aims to redefine the ability of today's navigation and communication tools.

Comparable to a Waze or Google Maps for the road, KnowWake creates an easy way to find dockside and waterfront destinations available by boat. Users will locate everything from local restaurants, marinas, fuel docks, launch ramps, dive shops, inlets, dive sites, snorkel areas, bridges, locks, and much more. This also includes the ability to share current location, save voyages and communicate within the app.

To download KnowWake, please visit KnowWake.com. For more information on KnowWake's privacy policy, visit KnowWake.com/legal/privacy.

