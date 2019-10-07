Knox Capital Affiliate Investment Expands AI Platform Authenticity on Global Scale

"The market opportunity and use cases across the legal, regulatory and compliance industry are eye opening for us at Authenticity.AI. We are just scratching the surface of this technology, and this is the first step in catalyzing substantial growth," said Michael McDonald, Founder and CEO of Authenticity.AI

"Our proprietary platform of highly trainable Artificial Intelligence audio recognition and language translation engines deliver superior results for our customers. By utilizing our multi-engine technology, we deliver highly accurate machine transcribed media or language translated data across dozens of languages and accents for our global customers. This data can be delivered to our world-class compliance monitoring platform, or to applications we've developed and integrated with such as Relativity and other leading legal and compliance tools."

"Our investors in Authenticity are comprised of legal and technology industry veterans, providing relationship capital as well as real dollars," noted Mike Bryant, Partner at Knox Capital. Noted Knox founder Alex Gregor: "While we typically invest later in a company's lifecycle, we've partnered with Michael McDonald in the past, and we're excited about the opportunity with Authenticity. The company has been growing steadily, however we feel the technology roadmap and sales pipeline warranted growth capital to propel their expanding network of clients and prospects in the legal, compliance and regulatory industries."

About Authenticity.AI

Authenticity.AI provides the world's most accurate and usable artificial intelligence platform for language translation and speech-to-text processing of audio and video formats. After processing, the AI transformed data can be delivered to our applications or your preferred Business Intelligence tools. Enterprise customers with unique language and domain expertise requirements can optimize results regardless of the language spoken through data science customization of our AI engines. Learn more about Authenticity.AI at www.Authenticity.AI .

About Knox Capital

Foundational Capital for Middle Market Businesses.

Founded in 2013, Knox Capital was created to provide capital and hands-on operating resources for founder and entrepreneur-owned middle market businesses. We operate under flexible investment horizons through private investors that are focused on the long-term. By utilizing our extensive executive and operating advisor network, Knox makes tailored investments across industries in partnership with owners and management. Knox Capital is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at www.knox-cap.com.

