Knox Lane-Backed Any Hour Group Extends Market Leadership in California and Minnesota

Platform Continues to Build Depth in Strategic Markets

OREM, Utah, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Any Hour Group ("Any Hour" or "the Company"), a leading provider of home services, today announced that McQuillan Home Services ("McQuillan") and Divine Electric ("Divine") have joined Any Hour's growing platform. These partnerships deepen Any Hour's existing presence in Minnesota and California, respectively, through the addition of two market-leading brands.

Founded in 1961, Any Hour offers homeowners peace of mind through a full suite of high-quality HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The Company has achieved a market-leading position through rapid organic growth, and in July 2021 partnered with Knox Lane, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, to accelerate Any Hour's trajectory.

Through its partnership with McQuillan, Any Hour has expanded its presence in the greater Minneapolis and St. Paul areas, marking the platform's second partnership in Minnesota. The addition of Divine has broadened the Company's footprint in the Bay Area, adding a third location for Any Hour in the region and expanding the platform's local offering to include electrical services.

Wyatt Hepworth, CEO of Any Hour, said, "McQuillan has built a successful business with meaningful scale over the course of generations. We are honored the company has trusted Any Hour to continue its legacy and are excited to work together to continue building out Any Hour's presence in the Midwest. Divine is yet another important addition for Any Hour, with a strong brand and proven track record of growth."

Jeremy Hansen, COO of Any Hour, added, "We couldn't be happier to bring McQuillan and Divine into the Any Hour Group. Both companies have cultures, values, and visions that closely align with our group, and we're excited to partner together to serve more customers in these strategic markets and accomplish even greater success."

About Any Hour Group

Founded in 1961, The Any Hour Group is the market-leading home services company in the Mountain West, providing residential customers with a full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, including repairs, replacements, and maintenance. Any Hour has a long history of organic growth and a workforce of more than 2,000 employees and technicians. Any Hour's unique culture, commitment to its employees and customers, and track record of success has positioned it for continued growth, with hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. For more information, please visit www.anyhourservices.com. If you are interested in exploring a partnership with the Any Hour Group, please contact Dustin Van Orman ([email protected]) and Covey Cole ([email protected]).

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

About McQuillan Home Services

McQuillan Home Services has been serving Minnesota the "McQuillan way" since 1883, with headquarters in Saint Paul. As one of the original home services companies, McQuillan has spanned five generations and built deep community roots. McQuillan acts with integrity, staying true to its mission of providing homeowners with high-caliber plumbing, heating, AC and boiler service.

About Divine Electric

Divine Electric proudly serves San Rafael and the Marin County community with high-quality electrical and plumbing services. Divine was founded in 2003 by Darin Divine, seeking to deliver quality and reliable home solutions and exceptional customer service. The Company offers a full range of services from electrical repair calls and home safety inspections to electric vehicle charger installations. The safety and health of its customers and their homes are the Company's priority and passion.

