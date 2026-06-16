Knox Systems Accelerates Federal Access to Modern AI and Enterprise Software with Google Public Sector

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems ("Knox"), the largest managed federal cloud provider, today announced a collaboration with Google Public Sector designed to accelerate the delivery of secure commercial software to federal government agencies. The companies will provide SaaS and AI vendors with an accelerated path to safely and securely deploy modern applications into federal environments while preserving the same architecture, APIs, and developer workflows used in commercial cloud environments.

Unlike legacy government-only cloud environments that often require vendors to rebuild or maintain separate architectures for deployments, Knox offers a unified platform that runs on Google Cloud where commercial and government resources operate through a single API layer. This allows software providers to move into federal environments without re-architecting applications, retraining engineering teams, or maintaining duplicate infrastructure. The result is a government-hardened cloud environment from day one — enabling faster innovation cycles, simplified operations, and dramatically reduced compliance overhead.

By running the Knox platform on Google Cloud, organizations using Google Cloud can seamlessly achieve FedRAMP authorization and gain the authority to operate within federal environments in as little as 90 days. Knox has already delivered this outcome for leading enterprise software companies, including SierraAI, Celonis, Armis, and more than 50 additional SaaS and AI providers, helping organizations enter the federal market years faster than traditional authorization pathways. Knox's managed federal boundary and continuous compliance automation remove the operational burden typically associated with FedRAMP accreditation.

"Government agencies deserve access to the same cutting-edge technology that commercial companies use regularly," said Josh Dries, Head of ISV Partners, Google Public Sector. "By collaborating with Knox, we're making it easier for innovative software companies to securely bring their applications to federal customers without sacrificing speed or modern development practices."

"Too many of the world's best software companies have been locked out of the federal market because compliance traditionally required years of effort and costly re-architecture," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "Making the Knox platform available on Google Cloud changes that equation. Knox and Google Public Sector are creating a faster, more seamless path for AI and SaaS companies to serve federal agencies with software that is secure, scalable, and production-ready from day one."

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc