Knox Systems Appoints former Palantir and Onebrief Executive Melissa Glauber Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Industry veteran to lead go-to-market strategy and brand development as Knox Systems scales its work bringing American innovation to the U.S. government

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider, today announced that Melissa Glauber has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. In this role, Glauber will lead Knox's growth strategy and brand development, working closely with the company's leadership team to strengthen its position in the security and compliance ecosystem.

Glauber joins Knox with more than a decade of go-to-market experience delivering complex software products to commercial enterprises, the U.S. Department of War, and federal agencies. Her appointment comes as Knox continues to grow its work helping bridge the gap between American innovation and the warfighters and government agencies that depend on it.

"American innovators stand at the leading edge of what is possible. Delivering their technologies into the hands of our federal, state, and local governments, as well as the warfighter, is essential to build best-in-class systems and preserve America's advantage," said Glauber. "I'm honored to partner with this team to open this market to our technologists, support our government institutions, and help build what's next for Knox."

"Knox exists to unlock access to cutting edge technology for the U.S. Government and Pentagon, without compromising security," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "Few people understand that mission - and what it takes to make it real - as deeply as Melissa. She has spent her career at the intersection of technology and national security, helping bring cutting-edge capabilities to the people and institutions that need them most. I couldn't be more excited to have her help lead Knox as we open the government market to the next generation of American innovators."

Prior to joining Knox, Glauber was the founding marketing hire and Head of Marketing and Communications at Onebrief. Before that, she was the first demand generation hire at Palantir Technologies, where she notably led marketing for the company's defense business and established its first technical product marketing function. Earlier in her career, Glauber led marketing at financial services and security organizations.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days – turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc