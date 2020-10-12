Knoxville Author Interviewed on Yall.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local author Jim Santos was recently featured in a video interview for Yall.com's "Book of the Week". His latest book, "An Uphill Climb – Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail" has been getting attention lately, with excellent reviews on Amazon. Already a successful author in the travel and retirement fields with work published in venues like The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, and several International Living magazines and e-publications, Mr. Santos in his latest book has turned instead to a sometimes brutally honest and personal account of dealing with two very serious issues; the Survivor's Guilt felt by the surviving spouse of a cancer victim, and the long-term effect of childhood abuse

An Uphill Climb - Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail The author and his wife at the start of the Inca Trail

The book was noticed by the folks at Yall.com, who publish a web site dedicated (as you may have guessed by the name) to celebrating all things Southern. The 15-minute interview is at https://youtu.be/bv0TiikwWhc.

As Mr. Santos mentions in the interview, as we pass 213,000 COVID deaths nationwide there are probably a lot of people out there who are feeling a bit of Survivor's Guilt themselves. "I can't imagine how much worse it would have been for me if I had watched my wife die in quarantine isolation, unable to provide any comfort," says the author.

Available on Amazon in both the Kindle format with full color photos and a black and white paperback, reader reviews have been excellent, with comments including "rich and soulful documentation of one man's journey towards healing", "an incredible and inspiring story", and "a guide to help you open your mind, release an inner demon or two, and share tears, laughter, beauty, and the frailty of self-growth."

A free preview of the electronic version is available at http://jimsantosblog.com or visit the Author's Page at http://amazon.com/author/jimsantos

About the Author: Jim Santos is a freelance writer and voice over artist, currently based in east Tennessee after 6 years of living in Salinas, Ecuador on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, exploring that country and three others in South America. He has written and published almost 200 articles about living in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.

In addition to the just released "An Uphill Climb: Survivor's Guilt and the Inca Trail" and "The Galápagos Islands: On Your Own and On a Budget" he is the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report" and has edited/updated IL's "Escape to Ecuador" book every year from 2017-2019.

If you would like more information or to acquire a Reviewer's Copy, please contact Jim Santos at 865-283-0729 or [email protected]

SOURCE Jim Santos

