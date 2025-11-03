Knoxville Film Festival 2025 Shines a Spotlight on Storytelling and Cinema in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council announces the highly anticipated return of the Knoxville Film Festival for its third year. From November 6-9, filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and industry experts will gather in Knoxville, TN, to celebrate the captivating art of storytelling within one of the South's most energetic and inventive cities.

The Knoxville Film Festival offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of independent film and celebrate Knoxville's rich entertainment legacy. Secure your festival passes and individual screening tickets today by visiting www.filmfestknox.com/tickets . Don't miss out on this extraordinary weekend of cinematic exploration and cultural celebration.

Launched in 2023, with backing from the Knoxville Film Office, Regal Theaters, and The Public Cinema, the festival has rapidly evolved into a leading event for independent film within the region. This year, screenings will take place at Regal Cinemas, providing cutting-edge presentation and a welcoming environment for emerging voices in film.

"This year's Knoxville Film Festival, happening Nov 6-9 celebrates not just great filmmaking but Knoxville's century-long tradition of entertainment — from the big screen to live radio and music." Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville, added, "It's the perfect weekend to experience how our destination continues to inspire creativity across every stage and screen."

The 2025 festival will present a diverse selection of narrative features, documentaries, and short films from across the nation and worldwide, with a particular emphasis on Southern and Appalachian filmmakers. Attendees can anticipate engaging filmmaker Q&A sessions, insightful panel discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and exclusive premieres throughout the festival weekend.

While modern cinema will be showcased at Regal Cinemas, Knoxville's entertainment narrative began over a century ago. Historic venues such as the Tennessee Theatre and Bijou Theatre, both still operating today, played a role in establishing Knoxville as an early center for performance, film, and live music. The city's creative spirit has thrived across screens and soundstages, from the Midday Merry-Go-Round radio show that launched country stars in the 1940s and '50s, to today's Blue Plate Special at the Knoxville Visitors Center, where musicians perform live for local audiences and radio listeners around the world.

Here are some key highlights of the Knoxville Film Festival:

Celebration of Storytelling: The festival brings together filmmakers, film lovers, and industry professionals to celebrate the art of storytelling.

Focus on Independent Film: The festival serves as a premier event for independent film in the region.

Spotlight on Southern and Appalachian Filmmakers: The festival showcases talent from the Southern and Appalachian regions.

Engaging Events: Attendees can participate in filmmaker Q&As, panel discussions, networking events, and special premieres.

Historical Context: The festival acknowledges Knoxville's long-standing tradition of entertainment and creative arts.

For the latest updates on schedules, ticketing, and special guests, please visit filmfestknox.com or follow @KnoxFilmFest on social media.

The Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council (METTC) is a regional tourism organization dedicated to showcasing the natural beauty, history, and culture of the 9 Lakes Region of East Tennessee. Representing communities across Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Sevier, Scott, and Union counties, METTC works collaboratively with local partners to promote outdoor adventure, scenic roadways, festivals, and authentic small-town experiences. From world-class fishing and lake recreation to historic sites and mountain trails, METTC helps visitors discover why East Tennessee is a place to explore, enjoy, and return to again and again.

