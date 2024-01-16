Knoxville plumber advises area residents to prep for colder weather by winterizing their homes

My Professional Plumber shares tips to protect pipes and reduce energy costs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the frigid winter season sets in, My Professional Plumber, a family-owned home service business serving greater Knoxville since 2010, is advising homeowners to protect their greatest asset by winterizing their pipes ahead of potential freezing weather.

"The bitter cold of winter poses significant risks to residential plumbing systems, often resulting in burst pipes, water damage and inflated energy bills," said Jamie Foster, owner of My Professional Plumber. "Our mission extends beyond fixing plumbing issues. We aim to educate and empower homeowners to prevent such problems from occurring. Winterizing your home is crucial for preserving the integrity of your plumbing system."

My Professional Plumber is taking proactive measures to assist homeowners in fortifying their properties against potential winter-related plumbing disasters with the following tips:

Insulate water supply pipes - All hot and cold water supply pipes should be insulated, which can save energy by minimizing heat loss through the piping. Insulating exposed pipes in unheated areas such as attics, basements, and crawl spaces can prevent freezing. Use pipe sleeves or heat tape to provide insulation.

Keep the garage door closed - If your garage is attached to your home and shares walls with living spaces, keeping the garage door closed can help retain some of the heat from your home. This can prevent plumbing lines running through the garage from getting as cold as they might if exposed to outdoor temperatures.

Protect outdoor faucets - Shut off and drain outdoor faucets and hoses. Install insulated faucet covers to protect outdoor fixtures from freezing temperatures.

Let faucets drip - When temperatures drop significantly, allow faucets connected to vulnerable pipes, such as those along exterior walls, to drip slightly. Running water can help prevent freezing.

Drain and shut off water supply - If you plan to be away from your home for an extended period during winter, consider draining the water system and shutting off the main water supply. This reduces the risk of frozen pipes bursting while you're away.

Open cabinet doors - You should allow warm air to circulate around pipes under sinks or up in the attic. Allowing warm air to circulate will help prevent the pipes from freezing.

"I've witnessed firsthand the costly and disruptive damage that burst pipes can cause during winter," Foster said. "By implementing these preventive measures, homeowners can potentially save on costly repairs from burst pipes and lower energy costs."

The team of seasoned professionals at My Professional Plumber stands ready to assist homeowners in safeguarding their properties against winter-related plumbing woes. To learn more about My Professional Plumber visit www.myplumbertn.com or call 865-221-7157 to schedule a consultation. They have offices in Knoxville, Oak Ridge and Maryville, TN.

