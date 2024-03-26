Knoxville plumber urges homeowners to check for water leaks before heading out on those summer vacations

Locally owned and operated, My Professional Plumber shares ways to conserve water and reduce utility bills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As vacation season approaches, My Professional Plumber, a family-owned home service business serving greater Knoxville since 2010, is urging homeowners to take proactive steps to safeguard their properties by taking a few minutes each day to check their homes for water leaks that could be costing hundreds of dollars in lost water.

"Many homeowners underestimate the impact of small leaks on their utility bills," said Jamie Foster, owner of My Professional Plumber. "What seems like a minor drip can quickly accumulate into hundreds of gallons of water wasted. Slow leaks in basements and crawl spaces can also cause significant damage and mold growth if left for days or weeks at a time."

According to the EPA, the average household wastes nearly 10,000 gallons of water due to leaks each year. Nearly 10% of homes waste up to 90 gallons of water per day. Typical household leaks include deteriorated toilet flappers, leaky faucets and malfunctioning valves. These leaks can be easy to fix and only require a few tools and hardware to repair. The savings far outweigh the cost of the repairs.

My Professional Plumber wants to help local homeowners by providing a few tips to check for leaks that can save them a lot of heartache and possibly hundreds of dollars in plumbing repairs:

Monitor water usage: According to the EPA, if a typical family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons per month, there are serious leaks. Check your water meter before and after periods of non-use. If the meter changes, you may have a leak. If you notice just a slight increase in our water bill, it could be an indication there is a leak.

Check for toilet leaks: To detect toilet leaks, add a drop of food coloring into the toilet tank. If color appears in the bowl after 10 minutes, there is a leak. Remember to flush immediately afterward to prevent staining the tank.

Inspect faucet gaskets and pipe fittings: Check for signs of water on the exterior of the pipes to identify surface leaks.

Check for pooling water: Check beneath the water heater, under the sink and behind the washing machine for any signs of pooling water or rust. This could be an indication of a slow leak.

Check for moisture or mold: Check for signs of moisture or mold on walls near any water source. This could indicate that a pipe is causing unseen problems and needs to be addressed.

"I have encountered numerous instances of significant water leaks that could have been prevented with a few simple measures," said Foster. "By performing these at-home inspections, homeowners can identify and address potential leaks before they escalate, ultimately saving both water and money. They only a take a few minutes to perform and can give you peace of mind while away on vacation."

