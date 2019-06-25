KnoxvillePage and InsideOfKnoxville Partner to Centralize Knoxville and Promote Local-for-Local

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KnoxvillePage LLC announces the official launch of KnoxvillePage.com to local business owners in the Knoxville area. The new local-for-local platform is on a mission to centralize Knoxville and promote everything local.

Anthony Ragland and Alan Sims (Knoxville Urban Guy) are the co-founders of KnoxvillePage. Ragland is a 20-year marketing practitioner, UI/UX designer and computer scientist. Sims is the publisher of the widely popular blog InsideOfKnoxville.com.

"I was impressed by Alan's character and knowledge of Knoxville when I first met him," said Ragland, the creator of KnoxvillePage. "I feel lucky to have him as my co-founder and friend. I learn new things from him every day. Both professionally and personally, he's a man of integrity. He's a lunch-pail guy who gets up and goes to work every day for the city and people of Knoxville. I admire him and his dedication."

InsideOfKnoxville will cross-promote KnoxvillePage and join the company's mission to centralize Knoxville and promote local-for-local.

For over nine years, Knoxville Urban Guy (Alan Sims) wrote and published articles about Downtown Knoxville on InsideOfKnoxville. He has published over 2,600 articles to date and his blog has become the premier source for breaking news about Downtown Knoxville businesses, events and things to do.

In March 2019, KnoxvillePage was a finalist in the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center (KEC) "What's the Big Idea" start-up competition and in May 2019, KnoxvillePage was hand-selected by KEC to be in their 2019-20 accelerator program.

"KnoxvillePage has an opportunity to solve a big local problem," said Jonathan Sexton, the chief operating officer at KEC. "It's expensive, complicated and often ineffective for local businesses to advertise on national websites like Yelp, YellowPages and Groupon. KnoxvillePage has created an easier and more affordable solution for local businesses to reach local consumers. We're excited to join their mission and lend a helping hand."

KnoxvillePage offers three solutions to the local advertising problem. First, they offer business owners a professionally designed and written SEO business page. The second solution KnoxvillePage offers is exclusive keyword advertising on its homepage. And the third solution is an eCommerce marketplace for Knoxville-area wholesalers, retailers, vendors and makers.

In keeping with the KnoxvillePage mission and company values to serve the local community, the company donates a portion of its revenue to the non-profit organizations Keep Knoxville Beautiful, The Love Kitchen and the Joy of Music School.

To read the extended version of this press release, please visit: https://knoxvillepage.com/insideofknoxville-press-release/.

The co-founders of KnoxvillePage, Anthony Ragland and Alan Sims, are available for interviews with local and national reporters. To learn more about their story, mission and local-for-local platform, please contact them at Info@KnoxvillePage.com or call (865) 766-4039.

Made With Love in Knoxville

KnoxvillePage was made with love in Knoxville, Tennessee. Anthony Ragland, the co-founder, built the business model and designed the UI/UX from his apartment in Downtown Knoxville. It took Ragland and a small team nine months to give birth to the local-for-local platform.

The KnoxvillePage Launch Team

KnoxvillePage Co-Founders Alan Sims and Anthony Ragland (front) and Sales Team: Keegan Martin, Larry Jackson, Adam Velasco and Mick Cauthen

