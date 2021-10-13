Knoxville's Brewing and Distilling Center Offers New Spring Semester, Spots to Fill Quickly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brewing & Distilling Center (BDC), the premier beer brewing school in the Southeast, announces its next session of classes for its Spring Semester.

The Brewing And Distilling Center helps students learn all the ins and outs of brewing beer and distilling alcohol. Classes for spring semester are starting soon and spots will fill up fast.

The next session of the BDC's Professional Brewing/Distilling Technology (PBDT) certificate program begins February 14, 2022, and extends to May 11, 2022. This 13-week, 12 hours weekly, and 154 total hour program covers all topics and skills necessary to procure entry-level industry jobs, assistant brewer-distiller jobs, or even open your own business, depending on your previous skills and experience. All topics and courses are instructed by current professional brewers and distillers or experts in the selected field of study.

The need for distillery jobs has grown significantly at a rate of 13% per year from 2016-2021 according to IBIS World's Whiskey & Bourbon Distilleries in the US Industry Report.

"The craft beer distillery industry is absolutely booming. We need trained and qualified folks to continue to make the amazing beer and spirits that we are currently enjoying," said Todd White, President, and Founder of the Brewing & Distilling Center. "There is a great shortage of trained and skilled distillers and the Brewing & Distilling Center program is helping fill that void in the industry."

The BDC has an impressive track record of post-graduation job placement because of its great training reputation and networking in the brewing and distilling industry. This is a true trade school where the training is thorough, inclusive, and time and cost-efficient. No time or tuition costs are wasted on unnecessary courses or degrees.

This course work is designed to train anyone to be employable in the brewing or distilling industries. Strong classroom work, explaining the theories of brewing and distilling, will set the tone for practical brewhouse and distillery hands-on experience. The BDC has its own Brewing Pilot System to brew as many batches as possible. We will also visit other local breweries and distilleries for lectures and hands-on work. All classes are taught by experts in their field, professional brewers, and distillers. There is no other brewing and distilling training in the South that compares to our proven method and industry networking that results in jobs after graduation.

BDC graduates have gone on to work at Founders Brewing Co., Blackberry Farm Brewery, Terrapin Brewing Co., Sugarlands Distilling, Tennessee Distilling Group, Old Forge Distilling, Knox Whiskey Works, Old Tennessee Distilling, Blackhorse Brew Pub, Crafty Bastard Brewing Co., Smoky Mountain Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co., Karl Strauss Brewing Co., Stone Brewing Co., Pretentious Brewing Co., Gypsy Circus Cider, Geezers Brewing, Scofflaw Brewing, Last Days of Autumn Brewing.

The total tuition is $8,499.00 which includes textbooks, lab fees, and brewhouse expenses. There are 2 options for classes that include On-Premise-Ground PBDT in Knoxville as well as a Hybrid PBDT program. US military veterans can utilize their Post 911/GI Bill Educational Benefits for full tuition for the On-Ground PBDT option.

The BDC truly practices what it preaches: "Get the training; get the job!"

Visit them at the https://www.brewinganddistillingcenter.com/

