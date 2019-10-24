Knoze Jr. Reduces AllerPops Price to Meet the Market Need

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoze Jr. (https://allerpops.com/) plans to decrease AllerPops' retail price. Thanks to an effective sales campaign, orders have increased dramatically, allowing us to manufacture AllerPops in bulk at a much lower price. We are pleased to pass the savings on to our customers.

Starting on November 24, 2019, the retail price for AllerPops at AllerPops.com, Amazon.com is going to be $24.95 per box of 12 pops. This is a significant reduction from the original price of $39.99 per box.

AllerPops contains all-natural food ingredients cherry-picked for the targeted oral probiotics. These beneficial bacteria interact with the immune system and make peace together.

"I am grateful that we can reach a new agreement with our suppliers. I also appreciate the support of our customers in the last year. Without their courage in trying our product and their testimonies to other people, AllerPops cannot survive to this day," said Dr. Cliff Han – Inventor of AllerPops.

About Knoze Jr. and AllerPops

AllerPops from Knoze Jr. is a product developed by Cliff Han. A trained physician in China, Han later worked in the Los Alamos National Laboratory for two decades as a biologist. Suffering from personal, debilitating allergies, Han decided to craft the perfect natural solution: an easy-to-eat lollipop that contains a mixture of prebiotics which encourage healthy flora growth in the oral cavity. Using the same logic that fuels the current probiotics food trend of yogurts and smoothies, Han's patented allergy candy facilitates the growth of the body's own natural flora; thus, encouraging the delicate balance of microorganisms which can help ameliorate allergic reactions. Learn more about Knoze Jr. and AllerPops at allerpops.com.

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For more information contact Cliff Shunsheng Han, Ph. D.

1650 Trinity Dr., Ste 103

Los Alamos, NM 87544

Phone, 505 695 4236

227828@email4pr.com

allerpops.com

SOURCE Knoze Jr. Corp

SOURCE Knoze Jr Corp