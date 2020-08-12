KNPRE Welcomes Additional Key Members

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fostering a culture of working together to further goals and personal growth, Keystone National Properties (KNPRE) expands its management team by welcoming additional members.

Adding to KNPRE's diverse expertise are David Shladovsky, Esq., Nora Harris, Allen Esrock, and Steve Buffone, Esq. David Shladovsky will be General Counsel for KNPRE. Nora Harris and Allen Esrock are signing in as Directors of Development while Steve Buffone will serve as a Senior Advisor.

Before joining KNPRE, David Shladovsky was with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., a leading alternative investment and private equity firm with over $30BB AUM. For 24 years, he served as General Counsel and Secretary for the firm and their publicly traded funds. He was also the President of the firm's broker dealer.

Nora Harris was a Director of Investor Relations at HAS Capital, a private real estate firm specializing in Manufactured Housing. Ms. Harris has held senior-level positions at Northern Trust Asset Management, Lombardia Capital Partners, and Goldman Sachs.

Allen Esrock was a retained executive recruiter working across industries including digital media, technology, healthcare, and non-profits before joining KNPRE. He is the Founder of NxtGen Nexus, a definitive online global community that supports families through Education and Connectivity.

Steve Buffone is a corporate transactional lawyer who was an associate and partner at the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP law firm for 33 years. His practice at Gibson Dunn focused on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities, restructurings and bankruptcies, and general corporate counseling.

KNPRE is dedicated to creating maximum value for investors in real estate and private equity. Prior to the addition of the new members, the firm's management team already had over 50 years of combined experience in real estate and finance. The firm's expertise encompasses building and growing companies, as well as tax- advantaged real estate transactions.

For Inquiries, contact KNPRE at [email protected] or 310.413.9113

