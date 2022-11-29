KNR Therapy Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KNR Therapy is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the very first time since its founding in 2019. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at KNR. This year, 86% of employees said it's a great place to work – ~30 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that KNR Therapy is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Founder and CEO Frank Bequer. "We owe our continued success to our collective team of dedicated employees at KNR. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About KNR Therapy

KNR Therapy provides high-quality Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) services to improve the quality of life for our clients and their families. KNR's compassionate, highly skilled team of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs) develop individualized ABA therapy plans to help clients maximize their potential and independence. We also help families learn the principles of ABA and develop their own strategies to improve child behaviors in daily routines, manage challenging situations, and promote positive change. Learn more at: https://knrtherapy.com/. Check out our full Great Place to Work® results at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7047899

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

