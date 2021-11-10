Knuula Grows Engagement Letter Library via Partnership with McGowan Programs

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knuula, the leader in digital engagement letters, is excited to announce a partnership with McGowan Programs! As a leading provider of professional liability insurance, McGowanPRO sets the standard for risk management and engagement letters. With this partnership, all of their popular templates are now publicly available for use on Knuula. Additionally, all firms holding an active errors and omissions insurance policy through McGowanPRO will receive a discount on their Knuula subscription!

"Over the last couple of years, Knuula has built the best system out there for finding, drafting, editing, and sending engagement letters. Partnering with McGowanPRO brings high-quality, up-to-date engagement letter templates to our library and streamlines the process even further for our users." - Jamie Peebles, Founder & CEO, Knuula