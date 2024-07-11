KNXV-ABC15 honored with Sigma Delta Chi Award from Society of Professional Journalists

PHOENIX, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Professional Journalists has awarded KNXV-ABC15, the Phoenix-based local television station owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), with a national 2023 Sigma Delta Chi Award for excellence in journalism.

Chief Investigative Reporter Dave Biscobing and the ABC15 Investigators were recognized in the television investigative reporting (large market) category for "Too Unwell to Testify." The series exposed how a top Phoenix homicide detective, who's married to an assistant chief, repeatedly mishandled evidence and then claimed to be too sick to answer for the mistakes.

ABC15 obtained pictures, documents, job postings and social media entries that proved Detective Jennifer DiPonzio worked at least two jobs and traveled as the court operated under the belief that she was too debilitated to testify or participate in any capacity. In 2023, ABC15 aired nearly two dozen reports in the ongoing investigation.

"After beginning with a basic story exploring DiPonzio's mysterious unavailability in March 2023, our investigation quickly expanded as we unraveled a coordinated effort to hide and obfuscate her troubling history," Biscobing said. "While we still have a lot of work left, the impact of our reporting has been substantial."

During the series of reports, Phoenix police released thousands of pages of misconduct files related to DiPonzio and other homicide detectives. The Department of Justice interviewed people connected to the scandal as part of its ongoing pattern and practice investigation. The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board opened an investigation. DiPonzio forfeited her police certification. The ABC15 reports are being directly cited in post-conviction appeals. And as a direct result of the reporting, the court ruled DiPonzio is now required to testify. The court also held a multi-day evidentiary hearing where police officials were forced to take the stand and answer questions about the reporting that showed how records and information about her past were withheld.

The investigative series also won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award and is now under consideration for the Murrow Award's national competition.

This is the second year in a row Biscobing and the ABC15 Arizona team received a Sigma Delta Chi Award for their work. The 2022 investigation, "The Secrets They Keep," won the award in the public service in television journalism (all markets) category.

The Sigma Delta Chi Awards date back to 1932, when the Society of Professional Journalists first honored six individuals for contributions to journalism. This year's winners were chosen from entries in categories covering print, radio, television and online. The awards recognize outstanding work published or broadcast in 2023.

Winners were announced during a virtual presentation on Tuesday, July 9.

