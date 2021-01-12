KO Law Firm Promotes Data-Privacy Attorney Chris Achatz to Partner

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koenig, Oelsner, Taylor, Schoenfeld & Gaddis PC (KO Law Firm) has announced the promotion of Chris Achatz to partner, effective January 1, 2021. Chris' practice focuses on structuring and negotiating complex technology and data-related transactions, including data privacy and security matters.

Chris provides legal solutions to all types of businesses, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. He has worked on a wide variety of commercial agreements, and his data privacy and security practice involves advising clients on industry-specific regulations and standards that govern the responsible collection, use, and processing of their customers' personal information.

"As a data privacy expert and a former software engineer, Chris' deep understanding of the evolving data privacy complexities associated with cybersecurity, technology and software industries is key to serving companies in this highly-specialized space," said Brad Schoenfeld, partner at KO. "Chris takes a practical approach to helping clients navigate complex issues, structuring and negotiating technology and data-related transactions, including data privacy and security matters, GDPR compliance and data privacy regulations."

As former in-house counsel for a leading data and analytics company, Chris understands the importance of providing fast, practical, value-added counsel that aligns with clients' business objectives. Chris is also Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US).

Prior to joining KO, Chris practiced in the data group of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. He received his undergraduate degrees from the University of Colorado, and his J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School. Chris is a frequent speaker at local and national industry, bar association, and university events on all types of technology and data-related topics.

About KO

Koenig, Oelsner, Taylor, Schoenfeld, & Gaddis PC (KO Law Firm) is an innovative corporate and commercial law firm with a team of experienced lawyers and a practical, efficient, business-focused approach. Founded in 2003 on the philosophy that a different approach delivers better value, our business-first legal and industry expertise helps established brands and emerging companies achieve meaningful business outcomes. KO is headquartered in Denver and Boulder, Colo., and specializes in serving many industries, including software and SaaS, retail and manufacturing, professional services, energy, food, beverage and consumer goods, ecommerce and internet, healthcare, life science and ancillary cannabis. For more information, visit kofirm.com.

