Ko Shibasaki to Play in Action-Crime Thriller 'GWEILO,' Adrian Bol to Direct

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ko Shibasaki ("47 RONIN," "NAOTORA: THE LADY WARLORD") is attached to play opposite Bryan Larkin ("LONDON HAS FALLEN," "CHASING THE DRAGON") in action-crime thriller "GWEILO."

Bryan Larkin Ko Shibasaki

The story follows a former SAS captain (Larkin) with a troubled past who abandons his estranged family to avoid facing life behind bars. He travels to Hong Kong where the promise of a new life awaits and his value as a soldier is used to full effect by a charismatic fixer, who recruits him as a hitman. Haunted by his past and the sudden appearance of a fiery and street-wise Chinese girl, his plans go off the rails, forcing him to turn against his employer (Shibasaki). Together, they navigate the neon facade and must use every trick in the book to escape with their lives in the hope of a new beginning.

Ko Shibasaki has starred in over 50 features and TV series as the main lead in Japan, and has recently played the main character Ii Naotora in the NHK Taiga drama TV series "NAOTORA: THE LADY WARLORD." In 2013, Shibasaki starred in her first Hollywood film, "47 RONIN," a Keanu Reeves-led adaptation of the famous Chushingura story of samurai loyalty and revenge. Shibasaki won critical acclaim for her role as Tsubaki Sakurai in the 2001 film "GO," which earned her over 10 awards including Best Supporting Actress and Best New Actor of the Japanese Academy Awards.

Bryan Larkin is currently shooting a six-part series for Netflix as well as a major Paramount Pictures release. A two times BAFTA Scotland winner, Larkin has recently played in season finale of "VIKINGS" and has starred in a variety of roles in American and British films appearing in 2016 in Gerard Butler's "LONDON HAS FALLEN" as SAS Lieutenant Will Davies and playing in 2017 opposite Donnie Yen in the gangster epic "CHASING THE DRAGON."

Penned by Larkin, GWEILO will be directed by Adrian Bol ("LEGACY OF LIES") and is being produced by Rick Romano for Firemagine Pictures, TDP Films' Julien P. Bourgon serves as executive producer.

About Firemagine Pictures

Firemagine Pictures is a media and entertainment company headquartered in London (UK). Through a solid network of creative professionals, studios and producing partners located in strategic regions in the UK, the EU and the USA, and by teaming up with Award-Winning directors, imaginative writers and seasoned creatives, Firemagine Pictures can develop compelling stories and produce extraordinary content for the mainstream international audience.

https://firemagine.com/

About TDP Films

TDP FILMS is a full Finance and Production company powered by an international team. With its headquarter in Los Angeles and through its global footprint and international network, TDP leverages production, financing, packaging and operations to produce successful innovative feature films, TV series and streaming projects for large worldwide audiences.

https://tdpfilms.com/

SOURCE Firemagine Pictures