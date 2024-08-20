Koa Health Launches Proactive Mental Health Solution For Employers to Unify and Simplify the Continuum of Care

The clinically validated, unified platform aims to move beyond just therapy to deliver easy-to-use, real-time prevention, treatment, and maintenance for employees who may be suffering from anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, burnout, or other conditions.

BOSTON and LONDON and BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koa Health, a leading global provider of mental healthcare services, today announced the launch of Koa Care 360 . A unified mental health platform, Koa Care 360 partners with employers to provide employees with preventive care, online therapy and a range of solutions personalized to individual employee needs. The platform also serves as a central point of access for existing benefits, connecting employees to additional resources available from their employer.

While companies have increased mental health offerings in the past several years, individual employees are not using them. In a Deloitte study , 68% of workers report they don't use benefits because they are too time-consuming, cumbersome, or overly complicated to access. Koa Care 360 simplifies mental health care and provides a continuum of services that integrate with employer-provided benefits.

"Organizations are struggling to engage employees with mental health benefits, which is why we built Koa Care 360 to meet people where they are with personalized, clinically-validated care," said Dr. Oliver Harrison, founder and CEO of Koa Health. "For organizations to support their people and help them become healthier and more productive employees, Koa Health saw a need to bring everything mental health-related into one powerful platform."

With 59% of working adults dealing with at least one mental health issue, improving access to care is crucial.

"Not every person needs therapy, so it can be overwhelming for employees to know what they need or how to access the care they need using employer-provided benefits," said Jennifer Keashon, Director of Compensation and Benefits, Americas, at International SOS. "Koa Care 360 was designed by psychologists to help employees understand what they need, quickly navigate to the right level of care, and give them ownership of their wellbeing."

Employees can access the Koa Care 360 platform from any device. Each person first takes a quick assessment. The platform then recommends personalized, evidence-based services ranging from interactive self-treatment tools to clinical care with a therapist.

Koa Care 360 delivers clinical-first mental health care to help employers improve workforce wellness. The mental health service proactively maintains and restores employee mental health through regular prompts and easy-to-navigate care pathways. Users are guided through a mix of technology and human touch experiences to treat, mitigate, or maintain wellbeing and mental health challenges. This guided approach, delivered via a unified platform, reduces point solution fatigue, increases productivity and engagement, and reduces mental health related risks and costs for organizations.

The platform, built in collaboration with leading global universities, is backed by findings in 65 peer-reviewed scientific publications, 27 patent publications, and 21 clinical trials including the largest known study of app-based mental health support for health care workers. Koa Care 360 is offered in 83 countries and eight languages, and surpassed standards set by leading independent reviewers ORCHA and OneMind.

To learn more, visit Koa Care 360 .

About Koa Health

A leading global mental health services provider, Koa Health is revolutionizing mental health care with clinical-first care pathways developed and validated by renowned experts. Grounded in clinical excellence, and available to 4 million users worldwide, Koa Health's comprehensive care solution, Koa Care 360 delivers all-in-one mental health care—self-care and prevention through clinical treatment—to employees and population-level insights to employers and health plans from a unified platform.

Backed by leading investors such as Morningside, Ancora Finance Group, Wellington Partners Life Sciences, and MTIP, Koa Health has spent the past 8 years meticulously researching and validating our comprehensive care model, enabling industries and individuals to take ownership of mental health and transform lives for the better.

Mental health is more than just therapy. Email us at [email protected] to find out how to make mental health manageable, treatable, approachable with Koa Health.

SOURCE Koa Health