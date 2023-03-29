KOA Pets: The Aloha Spirit in Every Drop of CBD for Your Pet

HONOLULU, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KOA Pets, the newest pet CBD brand from the islands of Hawaii, is proud to announce the launch of their first collection. Comprised of clean, organic and safe CBD products, the brand is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of your furry friends.

Koa Pets Hawaii

The health and happiness of our animals is the core of KOA Pets' mission and purpose. CBD is a natural, non-psychoactive compound found in hemp plants that has been shown to have a wide range of health benefits for both humans and animals. It can be a powerful healing agent when it comes to immunity, inflammation, anxiety, pain and other conditions.

"As a licensed veterinarian, I highly recommend KOA Pets CBD products for their purity, potency, and effectiveness. Their commitment to using only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients is unmatched in the industry, and I have seen first-hand the positive impact it has on my patients' health and well-being," said Dr. Byron Lee, DVM.

KOA Pets CBD products come in a variety of forms, making it easy to choose the one that works best for you and your pet. For food-motivated pets, CBD treats are available in delicious flavor options and always made with wholesome, natural ingredients. Alternatively, pet parents can opt for one of our tinctures or topicals, to easily add to a pet's food or water or apply directly to your pet's skin.

We believe our pets deserve the same high-quality care that we give to ourselves, which is why we use only the finest ingredients in our KOA Pets products. Our ingredients are organic and ethically sourced to ensure the highest quality product for your pets. Additionally, our CBD is third-party tested to ensure purity and potency. Afterall, nothing is too much for our furry friends.

Our products are now available for purchase online and can also be found at select pet stores and veterinary clinics. For more information about Koa Pets CBD please visit our website at https://koapets.store/.

Media Contact:

Koa Customer Support

808.391.7717

[email protected]

SOURCE Koa Pets Hawaii