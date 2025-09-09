Koah Launches "AdSense for GenAI" -- Monetization Standard for AI Chat Apps

Backed by Forerunner and South Park Commons, Koah enables GenAI app developers to earn revenue from contextual ads inside AI conversations, with zero disruption to UX

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koah , the monetization platform for Gen AI chat apps, today announced its public launch after operating in stealth since January 2025, along with $5+ million in seed funding. Koah offers GenAI businesses a powerful way to earn revenue: embedding contextual ads directly inside AI chat conversations, with uncompromised UI/UX.

Backed by Forerunner, South Park Commons, and AppLovin cofounder Andrew Karam, Koah is the first advertising platform designed specifically for conversational AI. As user behavior shifts from search engines to GenAI-first interfaces beyond ChatGPT, including Perplexity, Claude, and Luzia, legacy ad models are breaking down. Koah solves this gap by embedding native, context-aware ads directly inside AI chat flows. Personalized based on historical conversation data and LLMs, brands can surface their offerings at the exact moment of user inquiry. Search, social, and display ads, on the other hand, optimize around static interfaces, clicks, and legacy behavioral data.

"Our mission is to provide the economic infrastructure for conversational AI, making Gen AI apps flexible, scalable, and investible," said Nic Baird, CEO and Co-founder of Koah.

Built for GenAI Developers

For Gen AI developers, Koah provides a lightweight SDK that integrates in under a day. Developers access an instant, scalable revenue stream, without disrupting user experience.

Early Gen AI chat app partners earned an average of $10,000 in their first 30 days with Koah. After six months in market, Koah's platform reached an audience of over 80 million through the company's range of consumer AI publishers.

"With Koah, we were able to instantly launch relevant, sponsored recommendations into Luzia's AI assistant across LATAM, Europe, and the US," said Pablo Delgado, Head of Brand & Communications at Luzia. "Koah delivered meaningful revenue while giving our users access to helpful products."

Advertisers value Koah because they can insert contextual ads into GenAI chat instantly. In healthcare, for example, General Medicine uses Koah to connect patient queries directly to bookable services, increasing engagement with Gen Z audiences.

"Koah is building the essential monetization layer in Consumer AI, filling an immediate need for varied, flexible revenues beyond consumer subscription," said Nicole Johnson, Partner at Forerunner. "Koah's model unlocks a new class of performance advertising that blends the contextual relevance of search with the native feel of social, but embedded seamlessly within chat-based discovery experiences."

Koah was founded inside South Park Commons with backing from Forerunner, and veterans of Google, Facebook, AdMob, and AppLovin. With AI adoption surging across enterprise and consumer markets, Koah is positioned to be the AdSense for the Gen AI era.

To learn more, or get started with AI ads:

About Koah

Koah is the monetization standard for Generative AI chat applications, enabling developers to earn revenue from contextual ads natively embedded in conversations. Backed by Forerunner Ventures and South Park Commons, Koah provides a streamlined SDK that integrates in less than a day, powering scalable monetization for apps serving millions of GenAI users. Learn more at www.koahlabs.com .

