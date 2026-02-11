KOALA ECO REFLECTS ON YEAR OF PURPOSE, GROWTH AS IT PLANS FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS IN 2026

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koala Eco , the mood-boosting wellness brand for cleaning, home and personal care founded by Jessica Bragdon and Paul Davidson, closed out 2025 by redefining home care, proving that products can deliver on performance, sensory experience and purpose.

Koala Eco, the mood-boosting wellness brand for cleaning and personal care closed out 2025 by redefining home care. Post this The Koala Eco range is available at Whole Foods Market and Koalaeco.com.

In 2025, the Koala Eco team successfully ensured more of its beloved Australian botanicals were at home around the world with creative partnerships and retail expansion. At the same time, the brand tallied that it has repackaged six million recycled plastic bottles along with keeping 4.3 million liters of conventional, traditionally harsh cleaning products from entering homes and waterways as of end of the year. Koala Eco's intentional practices and exceptional products earned the brand a 2025 Leaping Bunny certification.

The brand welcomed Whole Foods Market into its retail portfolio at year's end, with the renowned grocer debuting 10 products for body and home nationwide in-store and online. Beloved markets including Happier Grocery, Harris Farm and online grocers iHerb and Good Eggs also joined Sprouts, Erewhon, Goop and many other independent retailers in the US and around the world that carry Koala Eco's safe and efficacious products, taking the brand from seedlings to canopy.

Creative partnerships also grew in scope and scale in 2025, including a limited-edition Laundry Wash collaboration with regenerative fashion brand Christy Dawn. In an unexpected but not surprising moment, the brand was also selected by longtime brand fan Kendall Jenner for her new mountain home and her holiday gift guide, shared with millions of followers on Instagram.

The brand, founded in Australia but made locally using only Australian essential oils - never synthetic fragrance - was also pleased to spotlight their community as part of their "Our Hour in Nature" blog, including former fashion editor Laura Brown, surfer Nikki van Dijk, Marigold founder Gena Winter, chef and food stylist Diana Yen and designer Bianca Spender.

With philanthropy at their core, Koala Eco continued its partnership with 1% for the Planet. It expanded its Oceanic Society's Critters Scholars commitment and is pleased to confirm that in 2025, 78% of participating kids and teens from underserved communities were in a boat on the ocean for the first time and 100% of kids participating made personal pledges to support conservation in their own communities. A new commitment to become plastic neutral also came to fruition in June with a partnership with rePurpose Global and by year's end, the brand had diverted over 72,000 pounds of plastic from nature, the equivalent of almost 5.4 million plastic bags.

As 2026 unfolds, Koala Eco's leadership will continue with clear market demand, standout positioning, and a mission-driven approach: "Purpose is not just a guiding principle—it is the essence of Koala Eco," said co-founder Jessica Bragdon. "We are dedicated to creating natural, effective, and safe products while fostering a deeper connection between people and nature."

About Koala Eco:

Koala Eco is a purpose-led brand offering safe, powerful products for a clean home, body and mind. Our formulations blend the potency of plant-derived ingredients with the uplifting benefits of Australian essential oils, creating an aromatherapeutic experience. Founded by Jessica Bragdon and Paul Davidson in 2017 in Sydney, Australia, the brand has now expanded to the USA, where the products are also locally made. At the heart of Koala Eco is the belief that connecting with nature in everyday life can enhance wellbeing, an ethos inspired by the principles of ecopsychology. We are also committed to sustainability, using recycled, recyclable, and refillable bottles, and supporting community initiatives such as 1% for the Planet, rePurpose Global, and The Oceanic Society.

Koala Eco Media Contact:

Kate Walters

[email protected]

323-833-0159

SOURCE Koala Eco Company USA, Limited