Koala Insulation Brings Expansion Momentum to San Antonio

The eco-conscious brand eyes the San Antonio area to empower local business owners and bring cost-effective insulation to a new market.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koala Insulation, one of the nation's fastest-growing insulation franchise brands and part of the Empower Brands family, announced today plans to expand into the San Antonio metro area. With several new territories available across Greater San Antonio, the company is opening the door for local entrepreneurs to launch a mobile, eco-focused business that improves comfort, reduces energy waste and strengthens the regional economy.

As the nation's fourth-fastest growing city, San Antonio situates itself as a setting in demand of energy-efficient solutions to home insulation. The growth in residential areas such as Alamo Ranch, Stone Oak, New Braunfels, and Schertz, in combination with the summer heat and extreme weather, call for reliable insulation. Koala's expansion into San Antonio creates opportunities for local business owners and the possibility to contribute positively to the economic activity of the city.

"San Antonio homeowners are increasingly focused on energy efficiency, indoor comfort and storm resilience, and that's exactly where Koala Insulation delivers value," said Alan Woods, Director of Operations at Koala Insulation. "Our expansion into San Antonio is not about growing our business. Instead, we want to empower local business owners and honor local communities with reliable and energy-efficient insulation."

Koala Insulation provides spray foam, blown-in and batt insulation for residential and commercial properties through a mobile, low-overhead business model. Franchise owners receive comprehensive training, along with marketing, operational and technology support designed to streamline day-to-day management and accelerate growth.

"Prioritizing the environment through sustainable insulation solutions is a priority to us and our customers," said Woods. "By targeting San Antonio for expansion, Koala Insulation aims to meet rising demand while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the $52 billion energy efficiency industry."

Koala Insulation invites qualified entrepreneurs to explore available franchise territories in San Antonio and surrounding communities. To learn more, visit https://koalainsulationfranchise.com/.

About Koala Insulation

Koala Insulation is an emerging franchise brand in the $52-billion insulation industry, providing insulation installation to residential and commercial properties. Koala Insulation, which specializes in the full-range of insulation options including spray foam, blown-in and blanket (batt) insulation, has differentiated its business model with a system that delivers efficiency and comfort to its clients.

Koala Insulation provides franchisees with best-in-class training at its state-of-the-art headquarters and segment-leading technology systems. Franchisees enjoy the benefits of a mobile concept in a fast-growing, recession-resistant industry. Now franchising, Koala Insulation is seeking qualified franchise candidates across the United States. For more information on the Koala Insulation franchise opportunity, visit https://koalainsulationfranchise.com/.

SOURCE Koala Insulation