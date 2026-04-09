Koala Insulation Eyes Houston as Next Major Growth Market

Rapidly expanding franchise brand targets Greater Houston to meet soaring demand for energy efficiency and open new paths to business ownership

HOUSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koala Insulation, one of the nation's fastest-growing insulation franchise brands and part of the Empower Brands family, announced today plans to expand into the Houston metro area. With several new territories available across Greater Houston, the company is opening the door for local entrepreneurs to launch a mobile, eco-focused business that improves comfort, reduces energy waste and strengthens the regional economy.

Houston remains one of the largest and fastest-growing metro areas in the country, with steady residential and commercial development spanning communities such as Katy, Sugar Land, The Woodlands and Pearland. Combined with long, hot summers, high humidity and the threat of severe weather, demand for energy-efficient insulation solutions continues to rise. Koala Insulation estimates that its expansion into Houston could create new local jobs and generate millions in annual economic activity as new franchise locations ramp up operations.

"Houston homeowners are increasingly focused on energy efficiency, indoor comfort and storm resilience, and that's exactly where Koala Insulation delivers value," said Cory Lyons, brand president of Koala Insulation. "We are not just expanding our footprint. We are empowering local business owners to build scalable companies, while helping Texans reduce energy bills and make their homes more comfortable year-round."

Koala Insulation provides spray foam, blown-in and batt insulation for residential and commercial properties through a mobile, low-overhead business model. Franchise owners receive comprehensive training, along with marketing, operational and technology support designed to streamline day-to-day management and accelerate growth.

"As energy costs fluctuate and building standards evolve, insulation upgrades remain one of the most cost-effective ways to improve home performance," said Lyons. "By targeting Houston for expansion, Koala Insulation aims to meet rising demand while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking to enter the $52 billion energy efficiency industry."

Koala Insulation invites qualified entrepreneurs to explore available franchise territories in Indianapolis and surrounding Central Indiana communities. To learn more, visit koalainsulation.com/franchise.

About Koala Insulation

Koala Insulation is an emerging franchise brand in the $52-billion insulation industry, providing insulation installation to residential and commercial properties. Koala Insulation, which specializes in the full-range of insulation options including spray foam, blown-in and blanket (batt) insulation, has differentiated its business model with a system that delivers efficiency and comfort to its clients.

Koala Insulation provides franchisees with best-in-class training at its state-of-the-art headquarters and segment-leading technology systems. Franchisees enjoy the benefits of a mobile concept in a fast-growing, recession-resistant industry. Now franchising, Koala Insulation is seeking qualified franchise candidates across the United States. For more information on the Koala Insulation franchise opportunity, visit https://koalainsulationfranchise.com.

SOURCE Koala Insulation