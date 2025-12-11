Koala Insulation Targets Indianapolis for Expansion, Opening the Door to Business Ownership in the $52-Billion Energy Efficiency Industry

The eco-conscious insulation franchise plans six new territories across Central Indiana, helping homeowners cut energy costs while driving sustainable growth and local entrepreneurship

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koala Insulation , one of the nation's fastest-growing insulation franchise brands and part of the Empower Brands family, announced today plans to expand into the Indianapolis metro area. With six new territories available, the company is opening the door for local entrepreneurs to launch mobile, eco-focused businesses that improve comfort, reduce energy waste and strengthen the regional economy.

Indianapolis ranks among the nation's most dynamic housing markets, with booming suburbs such as Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville and Greenwood driving steady residential growth. Combined with the region's weather extremes — from hot, humid summers to frigid winters — the demand for energy-efficient insulation solutions has never been greater. Koala Insulation estimates that its expansion could create at least a dozen new jobs and generate approximately $6.6 million annually in local economic activity.

"Indianapolis homeowners are increasingly focused on energy efficiency, comfort and sustainability, and that's exactly where Koala Insulation excels," said Cory Lyons, Brand President of Koala Insulation. "We're not just growing a business here; we're helping Hoosiers reduce energy bills, support local jobs and invest in greener living."

Koala Insulation provides spray foam, blown-in and batt insulation for residential and commercial properties through a mobile, low-overhead business model. Franchisees receive full training at the brand's state-of-the-art facility, plus marketing, operational and technology support designed to simplify day-to-day operations and accelerate profitability.

"Running a Koala Insulation franchise has allowed me to make a measurable difference in my community," said Shawn Stegner, owner of the St. Paul territory. "It's rewarding to help homeowners lower energy costs while operating a business backed by incredible training and a proven system."

Koala Insulation invites qualified entrepreneurs to explore available franchise territories in Indianapolis and surrounding Central Indiana communities. To learn more, visit https://koalainsulationfranchise.com/.

