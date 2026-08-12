Koala Insulation Names Joel Worthington Brand President

Veteran franchise executive brings more than two decades of leadership experience to

accelerate growth, strengthen franchisee success and guide the brand's next chapter

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koala Insulation, one of the nation's fastest-growing insulation franchise brands and part of the Empower Brands family, today announced the appointment of Joel Worthington as Brand President. Worthington brings more than 20 years of franchise leadership experience and a proven history of helping franchise systems, business owners and leadership teams achieve sustainable growth.

In his new role, Worthington will oversee the strategic direction of Koala Insulation, focusing on franchise development, franchisee support and continued brand expansion as demand for home improvement solutions continues to rise.

"Joel is an accomplished franchise leader who understands what it takes to build high-performing teams and successful franchise systems," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "His experience growing nationally recognized brands, combined with his passion for developing people and creating strong organizational cultures, makes him the ideal leader to guide Koala Insulation into its next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Koala Insulation, Worthington spent nearly two decades with Neighborly, most recently serving as President of Mr. Electric. During his tenure, he helped lead the brand through significant expansion by increasing systemwide revenue, strengthening franchisee performance and implementing initiatives that enhanced leadership development, operations, training and customer service.

Before entering franchising, Worthington served as a senior pastor for 13 years, an experience that shaped his people-first leadership philosophy and passion for helping individuals and organizations reach their full potential.

"Koala Insulation has built an exceptional reputation by delivering value to homeowners while creating meaningful business opportunities for franchise owners," said Worthington. "I'm excited to join the Empower Brands family and work alongside our franchisees, support teams and leadership to continue building a culture centered on service and long-term success. Together, we'll continue investing in the people and systems that help franchise owners thrive while meeting the growing demand for energy-efficient insulation solutions."

Koala Insulation continues to expand its footprint across North America, providing residential and commercial insulation services through a mobile, low-overhead franchise model. Franchise owners receive comprehensive training, operational support, marketing resources and technology designed to help them build scalable businesses while helping customers improve energy efficiency and comfort.

To learn more about home service franchise opportunities with Koala Insulation, visit https://koalainsulationfranchise.com/.

About Koala Insulation

Koala Insulation is an emerging franchise brand in the $52-billion insulation industry, providing insulation installation to residential and commercial properties. Koala Insulation, which specializes in the full-range of insulation options including spray foam, blown-in and blanket (batt) insulation, has differentiated its business model with a system that delivers efficiency and comfort to its clients.

Koala Insulation provides franchisees with best-in-class training at its state-of-the-art headquarters and segment-leading technology systems. Franchisees enjoy the benefits of a mobile concept in a fast-growing, recession-resistant industry. Now franchising, Koala Insulation is seeking qualified franchise candidates across the United States. For more information on the Koala Insulation franchise opportunity, visit https://koalainsulationfranchise.com/.

SOURCE Koala Insulation