Koala T Carpet Cleaning Acquires Mountain Cleaning Systems

LOVELAND, Colo., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koala T Carpet Cleaning, a trusted family-owned Northern Colorado cleaning services company, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Mountain Cleaning Systems. This strategic move represents Koala T Carpet Cleaning's dedication to expanding its reach in delivering exceptional residential and commercial carpet cleaning services to more customers in Fort Collins, Longmont, Greeley, Windsor, Wellington, and the surrounding Northern Colorado area.

For over 35 years, Koala T Carpet Cleaning has been a beacon of excellence in the industry, offering environmentally friendly cleaning solutions and utilizing powerful truck-mounted equipment to deliver deep, precise cleaning for carpets and upholstery. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company's fast-drying technique ensures minimal disruption to busy schedules, providing clients with clean and fresh spaces.

The addition of Mountain Cleaning Systems to the Koala T Carpet Cleaning family further strengthens the company's position as a leader in cleaning services. This acquisition brings together expertise and resources to offer an even wider array of services, such as specialized cleaning techniques and expanded availability, ensuring that customers receive top-notch care tailored to their specific needs.

Koala T Carpet Cleaning's acquisition of Mountain Cleaning Systems emphasizes its core values of experience, knowledge, and integrity at fair and transparent pricing based on specific square footage. Gone are the days of surprise fees and hidden charges; Koala T Carpet Cleaning prides itself on delivering on its promises, showing up on time, and building long-lasting relationships with every client they serve.

As Koala T Carpet Cleaning continues to grow and evolve with this exciting acquisition, customers can rest assured that they will receive the same level of exceptional service and care that the company has become synonymous with. Koala T Carpet Cleaning invites both existing and new customers to experience the difference firsthand and discover what sets them apart in the cleaning industry. Get started with a free estimate at www.koalatcarpet.com today.

