Koan Health Clients Save Medicare's MSSP $196 Million in 2024

Koan Health's Datalyst™ Platform Enables 13% Year-over-Year Improvement in MSSP Value-Based Care Performance

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health , a leading provider of population health analytics solutions , is proud to announce exceptional performance by its clients in the 2024 Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). Koan Health's MSSP clients generated $196 million in total savings, representing a 13% improvement over 2023 results and demonstrating the continued power of Koan's Datalyst™ platform to enable year-over-year value-based care performance improvement.

The $196 million in savings reflects the growing capability of ACOs to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care while improving patient outcomes. Koan Health's clients rely on Datalyst platform's advanced analytics and advisory services to implement targeted interventions, optimize care coordination, and achieve performance benchmarks across their patient populations.

Koan Health's Datalyst platform aggregates data from multiple clinical, claim, lab, and HIE sources to deliver comprehensive population health insights, enabling providers to identify high-risk patients, track performance metrics, and implement evidence-based interventions. Built on more than three decades of healthcare data expertise, the platform provides clean, accurate analytics that support informed decision-making and sustainable performance improvement.

"Our clients' continued growth and performance in the MSSP underscores their commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care," said DT Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Koan Health. "We're honored to empower these organizations with the data, tools, and expertise they need to thrive in today's challenging and ever evolving healthcare landscape. Their results show what's possible when actionable insights and physician leadership come together."

As the shift to value-based care accelerates, Koan Health remains committed to helping organizations transition to and succeed in their risk-based models. ACOs seeking to improve MSSP results can partner with Koan Health to deploy a high-impact program in as little as two weeks. Contact our team of experts to learn how.

About Koan Health

Koan Health is a leading provider of population health analytics solutions, empowering healthcare providers and health systems with Datalyst, a platform built for success in value-based care. With 30+ years of healthcare data expertise, Koan Health delivers clean, accurate data analytics and trusted insights to optimize patient care, achieve financial goals, and thrive in risk-based models. For more information, visit koanhealth.com .

