Koantek Secures Investment From Databricks Ventures To Drive Data + AI Transformation

Koantek to continue to help businesses advance their data journey as the GenAI race continues

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koantek , a leading Databricks technology partner and trusted advisor, announced today that it has secured funding from Databricks Ventures to accelerate its mission of empowering customers on their data + AI journeys. This investment reflects Databricks' confidence in Koantek's value-driven approach, technical depth, and proven ability to deliver transformative solutions.

Koantek specializes in helping organizations unlock the potential of data and AI through strategic consulting, custom frameworks, and repeatable IP, all built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. With this funding, Koantek will enhance its focus on generative AI (GenAI) solutions, expand its team of data + AI experts, and increase deployment velocity for a growing base of global customers.

According to the Databricks State of Data + AI Report , the adoption of AI is accelerating rapidly, with an 11x increase in production AI models over the past year. As 70% of companies leverage tools like GenAI and vector databases to augment AI applications, organizations need trusted partners to deliver scalable and reliable data transformation solutions. Koantek is at the forefront of this movement, driving fast time-to-value for its customers and enabling impactful, responsible innovation.

"We've seen Koantek deliver outstanding results across diverse industries," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, Global Partners at Databricks. "Their depth of expertise and customer-centric approach consistently unlocks measurable business value. With Databricks Ventures' investment, we're confident Koantek will empower even more organizations to harness the power of data intelligence and drive AI innovation at scale."

Koantek's portfolio includes accelerators like Lakehouse in a Month, Unity Catalog Deployment, and Data Warehouse Migration, alongside GenAI solutions and Brickbuilder frameworks. Known for its reliability and expertise, Koantek consistently delivers rapid time-to-value and strategic insights that position customers for long-term success.

"This investment from Databricks Ventures is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team," said Sohini Avirneni, CEO of Koantek. "It validates the trust our customers place in us and fuels our ability to deepen our expertise in GenAI, expand our team, and deliver transformative solutions faster. Together with Databricks, we are helping organizations unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and business impact."

Koantek's achievements include being named the 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year, following consecutive honors as 2023 Velocity Partner of the Year and 2022 Rising Star of the Year. Since its founding in 2021, Koantek has experienced exponential growth, doubling its customer base in the last year and partnering with leading organizations in Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Comms/Media/Entertainment, Emerging Technology, and Digital Native industries.

With Databricks Ventures' investment, Koantek is poised to further democratize AI capabilities, accelerating customer adoption of technologies like GenAI and ensuring responsible, efficient innovation across its growing client base.

"As we look ahead, the opportunities in AI are limitless," added Avirneni. "We are excited to continue pushing boundaries within the Databricks ecosystem, delivering next-level solutions that drive tangible results for our customers."

To learn more about partnering with Koantek, visit www.koantek.com .

About Koantek

Koantek is the leading Databricks technology partner, integrator, and trusted advisor, focused on driving business transformation through Data and AI using the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. With unparalleled Databricks expertise, proprietary frameworks, and proven methodologies, Koantek fuels innovation, maximizes business impact, and empowers organizations to fully unlock the potential of their data and AI.

Koantek is a global company that offers specialists in Architecture and Engineering, ML Ops, Dev Ops, Data Engineering, Data Science and Gen AI. The company has been recognized by Databricks as the 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year, the 2023 Databricks Velocity Partner of the Year, and the 2022 Databricks Rising Star of the Year. It serves a diverse range of industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Logistics, Comms/Media/Entertainment (CME), and across emerging technology and digital native businesses. Koantek is known for accelerating growth and driving competitive advantage with its Databricks Brickbuilder Solutions and Accelerators.

For more information follow Koantek on LinkedIn and visit www.koantek.com .

About Databricks Ventures

Databricks Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Databricks, the Data and AI company. Databricks Ventures invests in innovative companies that align with its view of the future for data, analytics and AI. Databricks' focus is on investing in early- and growth-stage companies that are empowering AI in innovative ways on top of or alongside the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

