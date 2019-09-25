KOAR International LLC Announces LGBTQ Condominium Community - Living Out Palm Springs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based real estate development company KOAR International LLC, announced today that it will break ground in the fourth quarter of 2019 on Living Out Palm Springs. Living Out Palm Springs is an active retirement community designed to meet the unique needs of LGBTQ adults. KOAR International owners and creators of Living Out Palm Springs, Loren S. Ostrow and Paul Alanis, have over 30+ years of experience in the development industry and Ostrow is recognized as a highly respected leader in the LGBTQ community for over 25 years.

Living Out Palm Springs will provide a safe, supportive and enriched environment in which LGBTQ seniors can live openly and thrive. LGBTQ seniors are currently faced with very limited options for welcoming and inclusive senior living environments. Living Out communities will celebrate the LGBTQ aging experience in a way that has yet to be realized. Living Out Palm Springs will be ideal for seniors who live in, travel to or would like to have a second home with resort-like amenities in the celebrated desert community of Palm Springs.

"Knowing that too many LGBTQ seniors live in unsafe or even openly hostile environments, we wanted to address this issue that is near and dear to us by creating a safe and beautiful community for those 55 and over. The Living Out development will be the first of its kind in the Southern California area," said Loren S. Ostrow. "Living Out Palm Springs was designed by, invested in and created by members of our community who recognize the unique needs we face as we begin the next chapters of our lives."

Living Out Palm Springs will be an upscale resort condominium community built on nine acres in central Palm Springs, California. It will be comprised of 105 condos, in either a 1 bed + 1 bath or a 2 bed + 2 bath configuration. The architecture of the community will reference the iconic Mid-Century Modern style for which Palm Springs is famous. The project will feature dramatic oasis-like landscaping, desert mountain views, a casual dining restaurant and bar, secure residential parking and storage, a private screening room, a massage studio, a private salon, an innovative community lounge that includes a coffee bar, prepared food options, yogurt bar and workspace, a resort-style swimming pool, a lap pool and spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a putting green, bocce ball courts, pickleball courts, an event lawn, outdoor BBQ and entertainment areas, a card room, a game room, on site and virtual concierge services and a pet park designed to accommodate both large and small dogs adjacent to a full-service pet facility (retail, grooming, boarding and daycare). Living Out Palm Springs is designed for active 55+ LGBTQ seniors. However, in order to provide choices for Living Out residents who are interested in aging-in-place options, the developers will work with local LGBTQ organizations to recommend in-home care companies with LGBTQ cultural competency.

"With unit prices beginning at $699,000, we have already begun receiving inquiries," says Paul R. Alanis, CEO and Principal of KOAR International, LLC. "To accommodate the interest, we expect to begin taking refundable reservations by the end of October."

KOAR International, LLC owners, Loren S. Ostrow and Paul Alanis, have successfully developed over $3 billion of new real estate projects over the past four decades, including hotels, casinos, condominiums and shopping centers.

Ostrow is a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ community. He has served on the Board of Directors/Trustees of the LA LGBT Center for 20 years, the National Gay & Lesbian Task Force for nine years and as a member of Congregation Kol Ami, a reformed synagogue with a large LGBTQ membership in West Hollywood, CA, for 10 years. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his husband.

In addition to Ostrow and Alanis, LuAnn Boylan is also a key member of the Living Out leadership team. Like Ostrow, she is a respected leader in the LGBTQ community, serving on the Board of Directors of the LA LGBT Center for more than 27 years. LuAnn also serves as a Board Director for the Anita May Rosenstein Foundation, managing that Foundation's philanthropic efforts with organizations like LAMBDA Legal, LA LGBT Center, Women's Sports Foundation, Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, and more. She will serve as head of the marketing and sales efforts for Living Out communities.

Living Out Palm Springs will be the flagship property for Ostrow's plan to develop Living Out communities around the nation. A critical component of Ostrow's national vision is to build in areas where there are already significant LGBTQ populations. Ostrow says, "We want our Living Out communities to always be a part of an existing LGBTQ community because we believe that is the best way to provide the enriched, inclusive, active and authentic experience our brand is about."

More information on Living Out Palm Springs can be found at livingout.com.

