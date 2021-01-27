Kobe Digital announced today the launch of the company's rebrand and accompanying new website

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobe Digital , a Los Angeles-based marketing agency, announced today the launch of the company's rebrand and accompanying new website. Kobe Digital has pursued this full rebrand and site launch in an effort to reflect the change and growth that the company has undergone in the last five years. With the mission to better serve their existing clients and a growing list of new clients, including most recently Yale University , the company wanted to reexamine their image and approach to the work.

"We are always trying to grow and strive to deliver great results for our clients," said Arya Bina, CEO of Kobe Digital. "To reach those high standards we set with our clients, we have to be great ourselves. The Kobe Digital team has been working on a brand that highlights the strengths of our solutions, our growth through the years, and our continued commitment to helping our clients grow their reach and define themselves as a brand."

Kobe Digital's relaunch includes a visual overhaul of its entire brand identity, in addition to a full restructuring of its organization and offerings with the creation of three distinct business units: Kobe Media, its performance marketing group; Kobe Design, its design and development group; and Kobe Studios, its video production group.

"We are incredibly proud of the work our team has put into this rebrand," said Samir Mohandes, COO of Kobe Digital. "We feel that our team, our solutions, and our brand are stronger and better positioned than ever to continue to help our clients drive growth in key areas."

ABOUT KOBE DIGITAL:

Kobe Digital is a unified team of performance marketing, design, and video production experts that employs customized digital experiences and strategies to connect growth-focused brands with their target audiences. Based in Los Angeles, California, its growing client base includes such brands as Penske Media Corporation, LF Stores, Leica Camera, Yale University, TeleSign Corp., and HJC Helmets.

