Kobe Digital Awarded as a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles 2019

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobe Digital was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. This thirteenth annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies.

Kobe Digital has been named one of this year's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

- Be a publicly or privately held business;

- Have a facility in Los Angeles;

- Have at least 15 employees in Los Angeles;

- Be in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation.

The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

Arya Bina, CEO of Kobe Digital made the following statement:

"We are very proud to have made this achievement since we know that it's only through creating an amazing environment that we are able to attain the best possible talent. And only through attaining the best talent possible are we able to drive the type of results our clients have become accustomed to."

The actual rankings were revealed at a special event on Aug. 9, 2019, and have been published in the Aug. 19, 2019, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. And can be viewed here.

