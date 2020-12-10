Kobe Digital Ranks First on Top SEO's "5 Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Projects of 2020"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobe Digital , a marketing agency based out of Los Angeles offering performance marketing, web design and development, and video production, was recognized today by Top SEOs , a company who identifies and ranks marketing companies and tools, on their list of best corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects of 2020 for their work with .dooFup. Other projects included on the list were companies such as Pajamas For Peace, the YMCAs of Boulder, eCall, and CSA Group.

"Our team really values the opportunity to work with a partner like .dooFup. Their mission is a crucial one during this time and it is a big responsibility to work with them to enable businesses to operate safely and effectively," said Arya Bina, CEO of Kobe Digital. "To know that we are helping have an impact on people's lives and the communities they serve is a really important part of the job to us and one we are excited to have the opportunity to do."

.dooFup is a new app that aims to revolutionize dine-in and take-out experiences at restaurants, food trucks, and hotels for customers and vendors through contactless ordering. They came to Kobe Digital looking for a partner to help them execute their innovative business model: an app that centralizes and streamlines the ordering, preparation, payment, and delivery processes to best serve both customers and vendors.

Kobe Digital began the app development process by initiating a comprehensive study of user experience and flow from beginning to end from both the vendor and customer perspectives. The team took into account the in-app experiences of browsing, ordering, and paying for food, as well as processes outside of the app such as the actual preparation and delivery of the food. Additionally, their team reviewed numerous existing food industry apps to assess their relative strengths and weaknesses and how those attributes would translate across both dine-in and take-out experiences.

For the vendor experience, Kobe Digital worked closely with .dooFup to incorporate the client's knowledge into the needs of vendors. For both vendors and customers, customization was an important facet of the app architecture—both types of users required a high level of granularity. It was critical to the .dooFup team to ensure the app could be used for people dining in at restaurants and hotels or taking out, so Kobe Digital used their findings to build out two separate design flows to accommodate both user experiences.

"This project was unlike many others in the sense that we ultimately had to rethink how restaurants had been operating for so many years," said Davythe Dicochea, Sr. Project Manager at Kobe Digital. "Knowing the stakes involved, that it was people's livelihoods and safety, made it that much more meaningful of a project to be a part of."

Within 90 days of launch, hundreds of restaurants had integrated their POS systems with .dooFup, and more than $1 million worth of orders were generated using the app, helping keep both restaurant staff and customers safe and providing additional ways for small businesses to connect to their communities.

CONTACT: Kevin Braunschweig, [email protected]

SOURCE Kobe Digital

Related Links

www.kobedigital.com

