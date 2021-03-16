Kobe Digital Ranks No.55 on Inc. Magazine's List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Kobe Digital is No. 55 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are extremely proud to be bestowed this award," says Arya Bina, CEO of Kobe Digital. "When we created Kobe Digital, we sought to create an agency that operated like no other. With an amazing team and through our natural growth strategy we've helped improve the lives of our clients, employees, and been able serve our local community especially during a time of extreme need."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

