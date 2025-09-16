KOBELCO and Trimble Announce Expanded Collaboration

Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform Now Available for KOBELCO Excavators through North American Dealer Network

KATY, Texas and WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KOBELCO Construction Machinery U.S.A. and Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB) today announced an expanded collaboration that makes the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform 2D guidance and control systems available directly through select KOBELCO dealers in North America. This new offering, launched as KOBELCO's certified Trimble Earthworks 2D grade control program, is now available at KOBELCO dealers across North America, enhancing machine productivity and jobsite precision.

While KOBELCO has offered a Trimble Ready® option from the factory on multiple machine models since 2017, today's announcement makes it easy for customers to acquire excavators pre-equipped with Trimble Earthworks and receive training, service and support directly from their KOBELCO dealer.

This program enables certified KOBELCO dealers to offer and install Trimble 2D machine guidance and control systems and offers customers a pathway to all the benefits of grade control technology, including 3D grade control. KOBELCO provides solutions to meet evolving contractor needs, whether customers are seeking consistent grade accuracy with full manual control or semi-autonomous excavation with automated boom and bucket movement.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to succeed on modern jobsites," said Dan Collins, director of product development & marketing at KOBELCO USA. "This collaboration allows KOBELCO dealers to offer proven technology that enhances productivity, reduces overcut and shortens project timelines."

"We are committed to making Trimble technology as easy as possible for all customers to purchase, regardless of equipment type," said Scott Crozier, vice president, civil construction field systems at Trimble. "We expect today's announcement will make it easier for KOBELCO customers to take advantage of seamless integration into the Trimble technology ecosystem."

Dealer Certified, Customer Focused

To ensure seamless integration and support for customers, KOBELCO has established a rigorous certification process for dealers. Training includes online courses and in-person sessions covering both sales and technical service. Participating locations are also required to have demo equipment, a spare parts inventory and a dedicated technology champion. By becoming certified, dealers gain the ability to:

Offer pre-configured Trimble Earthworks 2D solutions at competitive pricing

Finance grade control systems alongside machine purchases

Deliver faster installation with KOBELCO's factory sensor mounts on select models

Support upgrades to Trimble Earthworks 3D grade control through the SITECH® distribution channel, when needed

Model Compatibility & Availability

Trimble Earthworks 2D systems are available for a range of KOBELCO models with factory sensor mounts that streamline installation. Contact your nearest KOBELCO Dealer for pricing and availability: https://KOBELCO-USA.com/excavators/dealer-locator .

To learn more about Trimble machine control and guidance for excavators, visit https://heavyindustry.trimble.com/en/products/grade-control-excavators .

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

About KOBELCO

KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA offers industry-leading crawler cranes and crawler excavators that include zero tail swing, compact, standard, long-reach, mass excavation, recycling/scrap, and demolition models. KOBELCO is committed to producing quality machines with advanced productivity-boosting features, more standard equipment, and innovative technologies. So, when it comes to superior performance, efficiency, safety, and overall added value, KOBELCO truly is "Built Like No Other". For more information about KOBELCO, please visit www.KOBELCO-USA.com .

