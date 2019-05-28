Kobie announces the launch of Kobie Alchemy X™, a next generation, real-time loyalty platform to power customer experiences

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobie, a global leader in loyalty marketing, announced the launch of Kobie Alchemy X, the next generation real-time loyalty platform within the Kobie Loyalty Cloud.™

Kobie Alchemy X was built using configuration as a key design component, removing the need for custom development when new or modified business requirements arise. Kobie Alchemy X includes a modern, marketer-friendly interface to guide users through the creation and delivery of contextual, personalized customer interactions. With over 600 APIs, Kobie Alchemy X is fully extensible for marketers to integrate into their current environments.

A key component of Kobie Alchemy X is the Experience Engine. This robust engine manages an infinite number of marketing use cases to reward and recognize customers in real time, delivering loyalty at scale. The Experience Engine ingests and aggregates data to fuel treatments that drive unique customer experiences, and it is fully integrated with all other loyalty modules that help drive incremental customer engagement.

"Serving brands across multiple industries with one platform requires a product approach and a technical discipline that categorizes and delivers customer engagement functions into their smallest common components," said Marti Beller, president of Kobie. "Only when this is achieved can a platform deliver limitless combinations to support thousands of client and customer use cases. After being exposed to platforms all over the globe, I am confident Kobie Alchemy X is the solution designed to best serve the increasingly dynamic, digital consumer experience."

Kobie Alchemy X also enables all of the services offered in the Kobie Loyalty Cloud, from loyalty consulting to advance analytics to creative services, delivering a holistic approach for marketers to deepen emotional connections and interactions with their customers.

"Kobie's latest technology is designed to drive desired behaviors along the entire customer journey," Beller said. "By taking a powerful platform like Kobie Alchemy X and coupling it with our end-to-end service offerings within the Kobie Loyalty Cloud, we provide marketers with the tools they need to increase their enterprise value through loyalty."

