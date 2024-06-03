Kobie Named As The Only Leader in The Latest Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm

Kobie, a global leader in loyalty marketing, announced today that it has been named as the only Leader in "The Forrester Wave™️: Loyalty Services, Q2 2024" Report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobie is the only loyalty vendor evaluated in both The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Services, Q2 2024 and The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023 to also be named a leader in both reports.

The Forrester report, which was released today, evaluated eight loyalty services providers. The research categorized these companies as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers based on their current offering, strategy, and market presence. Kobie was cited as the only Leader in the space and scored the highest possible score in 12 of the evaluation criteria including, Vision, Enterprise Loyalty Design, Data Science, Analytics & Insights, Emotional Loyalty Measurement & Optimization, Customer Data Processing & Management, and more.

Forrester stated that Kobie, "boasts the strongest current offering among the providers evaluated with excellent capabilities spanning CX and org design, offer management, and personalization," and noted that "Kobie's distinct vision centers around a customer/brand value exchange and makes a clear case for loyalty as a priority across business functions. Kobie's robust and readily available network of tech, customer experience (CX), and rewards partners helps its clients meet consumers' increased expectations for compelling and integrated customer experiences."

Kobie's Services offering supports end-to-end loyalty needs, from enterprise loyalty strategic design to experience management, to operational readiness, to measuring loyalty performance, with a focus on alignment of marketing, technology, and finance stakeholders to drive incremental ROI at the enterprise level. One reference customer who was interviewed as part of the Forrester Wave process shared, "I have been blown away by Kobie's strategic thinking, not just for our loyalty program but for larger loyalty within our ecosystem."

Kobie's offerings are built on core differentiated tools: Emotional Loyalty Scoring®, Kobie's Universal Loyalty Drivers and the Program Health Monitor, all creating unique insights into the consumer, market, and the brand. Kobie uses these tools alongside consumers' transactional, behavioral, and emotional data, which Kobie refers to as Triple Play Data®, to deliver best-in-class loyalty programs and outcomes.

These services offerings are complemented by Kobie's technology offerings, which also received recognition as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™️: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023" Report. Kobie's proprietary technology platform, Kobie Alchemy Loyalty Cloud (KALC), is deliberately designed to provide an end-to-end loyalty solution that leverages Triple Play Data® to drive loyalty-inspiring experiences powered by AI to deliver the next best action/offer with no code required.

"This is a highly coveted achievement, and we are proud to be the only company to be named a Leader in this Wave," said Marti Beller, President, Kobie. "Our focus is loyalty and over the past 35 years we have served a broad range of industries. This multi-industry experience, coupled with the unmatched loyalty experience of our leadership team, and being voted Top Workplace where the best and brightest in loyalty work, creates significant advantages to the brands that we partner with." Kobie's CEO, Bram Hechtkopf added. "With this recognition as a Leader in both the Loyalty Technology Solutions and Services Waves, we believe it is clear that Kobie is the partner of choice for global brands that are looking for both expertise and execution to meet our mission and theirs: Growing Enterprise Value through Loyalty."

To read the full "Forrester Wave™️: Loyalty Services, Q2 2024" report, visit Kobie's website.

