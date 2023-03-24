Kobie Voted a Top Workplace USA

Kobie, a globally recognized industry leader in loyalty technology and services, has been named one of the Top Workplaces USA.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobie, a globally recognized industry leader in loyalty technology and services, has been named one of the Top Workplaces USA.

"Earning a National Top Workplace Award is a badge of honor, especially as it comes authentically from our 350+ teammates across the country," said Marti Beller, President. "It is indicative of what we are doing to ensure a people-first culture."

Top Workplace winners are based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, an employee engagement company. The survey measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are proven to predict high performance and are critical to the success of any organization, including values, DE&I, innovation, and leadership.

Over the past several years, as traditional work environments changed, Kobie focused on building a sense of community and further enhancing its unique culture. Throughout the pandemic, Kobie was one the first companies in the area to transition to a fully remote working model. With a focus on teammate safety, Kobie gave teammates to the freedom and responsibility to do what is right for themselves, and the company has built on that momentum over the recent years.

"We launched an all-encompassing People Strategy centered around our values to bond Kobians together in a tight-knit community," added Beller. "Through crucial conversations training and a focus on assuming positive intent, we have become a high-trust, high-feedback, and transparent company that is deeply rooted in our values, DE&I, and teammate growth and development."

The Top Workplaces Award echoes recent sentiments shared by teammates in the annual internal teammate engagement survey, where Kobie achieved over 75% overall engagement score. It also comes on the heels of Kobie receiving a Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation for the second year in a row and being named a Forrester Leader in loyalty for consecutive years.

"We have intentionally built a teammate-centered culture and it is incredible to see our commitment reflected with external recognition at a national-level," said Kobie CEO and Owner, Bram Hechtkopf. "Thank you to our teammates – I could not be prouder of what we have achieved, together as a team, and I am excited for what's to come for Kobie."

Kobie continues to grow its team with several open roles in technology and client services. Visit kobie.com/culture to learn more about our culture and see all open positions.

About Kobie

As a trusted partner for more than 30 years, Kobie delivers market-leading, end-to-end loyalty solutions designed to enable customer experiences for the world's most successful brands. With a strategy-led, technology-enabled approach, Kobie is consistently named an industry leader by Forrester with a mission of growing enterprise value through loyalty for clients.

Reaching more than 330 million consumers through loyalty, Kobie's solutions are robust, but our philosophy is simple. The thoughtful design of proven solutions coupled with extensible, scalable, and configurable technology leads to a seamless customer experience. We bring strategic tools and frameworks to design programs that deliver results, and leverage our proprietary technology, Kobie Alchemy® Loyalty Cloud, to deliver and measure loyalty experiences. To learn more about partnering with Kobie, visit www.kobie.com.

Contact:

Rachel Podos

***@kobie.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12956758

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Kobie