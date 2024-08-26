Kobrand Corporation Names Marcelo Aguero President and CEO

Succeeds Bob DeRoose, Who Retires After 41 Years

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobrand Corporation, a leading wine and spirits importer with a distinguished portfolio of hand-selected brands from around the world, is proud to announce Marcelo Aguero as President and CEO of the company, effective September 9th. Aguero succeeds Bob DeRoose, who will retire after 41 years of dedication to Kobrand Corporation, including the last 15 as President and CEO.

"I feel extremely privileged to be joining Kobrand, it's a company founded on an esteemed history of iconic, authentic producers that embody a sense of place and purity, with unwavering commitment to excellence," said Aguero. "Kobrand has always been an organization and portfolio that I've held in the highest regard, due to the company's impeccable reputation rooted in family ownership and high performing people, coupled with a world-class portfolio offering."

Aguero has spent over 30 years in the fine wine industry, holding various senior-level positions within both the wholesaler and supplier networks. He began his career on the wholesale side working in multiple capacities including sales, management, national accounts, and supplier relations. For the past 20 years he's served Jackson Family Wines across multiple disciplines, including General Manager of Regal Wine Company, Senior Vice President of JFW Distribution, and most recently as Executive Vice President of Marketing & Direct-to-Consumer. For the past four years he has also been the Executive Sponsor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Jackson Family Wines, helping lead many core company initiatives.

"Kobrand has had a specifically strong run over the past decade and a half under the guidance of Bob DeRoose," says Aguero. "I'm excited to take the baton and push Kobrand to new heights in the coming years."

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Corporation remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for 80 years. Kobrand is the exclusive agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines, spirits, and sakes from key regions around the world, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Japan, Chile, Argentina, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and the portfolio visit http://www.Kobrandwineandspirits.com.

