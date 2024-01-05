KOCCA PAVILION PARTICIPATES AT CES 2024 AND HOSTS 'KOCCA NIGHT'

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) is a government organization that fosters and promotes the Korean content industry in both domestic and global market. To contribute to the development of Korean content industry, KOCCA has supported Korean content entrepreneurs in various aspects ranging production, planning, R&D to overseas expansion in a variety of genres such as broadcasting, game, music, fashion, animation, and new technology convergence content, which brings them to Las Vegas in January 2024.

KOCCA will come to CES 2024 with 15 Korean tech content companies (Jan 9~12)

Bringing 15 Korean tech companies in content industry to CES 2024 in Las Vegas, KOCCA expects that they could introduce their newest tech and content such as AI, SaaS, virtual human, deep learning and XR to the U.S. market seeking for potential ecosystem partners and investment.

15 companies coming to CES 2024 under KOCCA Pavilion are DRM inside Co. Ltd, adoba Corporation, FXGear, Vault Micro, Clicked, DESIGNOVEL, Creativemind, DIGISONIC Co. Ltd, OMOTION, ActionPower, 4By4, Plume. D, SoulX, Indj and Nemoz Lab. The participating companies have all been selected and supported by KOCCA based on their excellence and innovation, showcasing their prominence throughout the industry and R&D sector in both Korea and worldwide.

(KOCCA Booth number: Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G - Eureka Park, Booth no. 63617)

This is the first time KOCCA Pavilion participates at CES 2024 and to maximize the advantage from CES 2024, besides the main exhibition, KOCCA also organizes a side-event called 'KOCCA Night' which offers business opportunities with forefront of the tech, media and entertainment industries between America and South Korea.

At this event, attendees will have chances to meet not only more than 15 Korean tech and content companies which are exhibiting their businesses at CES 2024 but also government officials, ecosystem partners and professionals from corporate.

KOCCA Night will be held in Las Vegas (Jan 10 / Wed / 04:30~08:30PM)

Hosted and organized by KOCCA, the 'KOCCA Night' will be held in the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center Las Vegas on January 10. During this event, Korean content industry can be taken a closer look by various programs such as talk show, pitching and networking session with government high-ranking officials from South Korea, global Key Players in content industries, VCs, startups & SMEs. In the pitching session, besides the companies under KOCCA Pavilion at CES 2024, there will be two other selective companies who will also pitch which are EO Contents Group and FluentT.

Through this event, the latest and most prominent content & solution coming all the way from South Korea will be introduced to American and global markets.

News Releases in Similar Topics

