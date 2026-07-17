Koch Ag & Energy Solutions and OCP to Expand Long-Standing Partnership with New Joint Venture

WICHITA, Kan. and CASABLANCA, Morocco, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Ag & Energy Solutions (Koch) and OCP Nutricrops S.A. (OCP) have signed an agreement for Koch to invest in Jorf Fertilizers Company I (JFC I), from OCP Nutricrops. Upon closing, the transaction will establish a 50/50 operating joint venture between Koch and OCP.

This agreement enhances the long-standing relationship between Koch and OCP that was strengthened in 2022 when Koch acquired a 50% interest in Jorf Fertilizers Company III, renamed Kofert. JFC I owns and operates a phosphate fertilizer production facility in Jorf Lasfar, Morocco, with the capacity to produce up to 1.2 million metric tons annually of phosphate-based fertilizers. It is one component of the Jorf Fertilizer Complex, the world's largest phosphate fertilizer production platform.

Once the JFC I transaction closes, the two joint ventures will represent a combined annual production capacity of approximately 2.5 million metric tons of phosphate-based fertilizers, marking a new phase in the parties' long-standing collaboration in the Jorf Fertilizer Complex. The venture is intended to serve customers around the globe, including in North America.

The new joint venture comes at an important moment for North American agriculture in particular, as farmers and customers seek greater supply reliability, diversified sources of phosphate-based fertilizers and long-term solutions to support resilient agricultural value chains.

The U.S. administration's recent decision to temporarily suspend countervailing duties on Moroccan phosphate fertilizer imports further creates an opportunity for the venture to serve U.S. farmers and customers with phosphate-based plant nutrition solutions, essential to soil health and crop yields.

"This investment builds on the successful collaboration we have had through the Kofert venture," said Scott McGinn, Koch Fertilizer President. "We are excited to expand Koch Fertilizer's phosphate offering for our customers and to continue to grow Koch's long-standing relationship with OCP."

"We welcome the signing of this agreement, which marks an important milestone in our long-standing partnership with Koch, a key North American player," stated Faris Derrij, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OCP Nutricrops. "The joint venture strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, high-quality soil nutrition solutions to farmers and customers, including across North America, while contributing to more resilient agricultural value chains and long-term food security."

The transaction is pending satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

ABOUT OCP NUTRICROPS

OCP Nutricrops is an OCP Group subsidiary dedicated to the development of soil and plant nutrition solutions to meet the global challenges of food production and sustainability.

OCP Nutricrops offers farmers a wide range of high quality, customized and sustainably produced phosphate-based soil health and plant nutrition solutions. OCP Nutricrops also encourages the adoption of advanced agronomic practices, collaborating with international agronomists and experts. It helps farmers access effective, sustainable products tailored to the specific needs of their soils, whatever their crops and wherever they are in the world.

Thanks to its in-house teams of dedicated agronomists, its academic expert network, and its international partners, OCP Nutricrops leverages the latest technological advances and the most accurate agricultural data. Through advanced soil mapping and the creation of customized products, OCP Nutricrops promotes optimal soil health while maximizing crop yields and protecting the environment. For more information: www.ocpnutricrops.com

ABOUT KOCH

Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC and its affiliates — Koch Fertilizer, Koch Agronomic Services, Koch Energy Services, Koch Methanol, Koch Minerals and Koch Trading — are global providers of value-added solutions for the agriculture, energy, chemical and commodity markets. Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch, Inc. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with annual revenues that have exceeded $125 billion. It owns a diverse group of companies involved in manufacturing, agriculture, pulp and paper, packaging, consumer products, building materials, glass, automotive components, refining, renewable energy, chemicals and polymers, electronics, software, network solutions, health care technology, engineered technology, project services, recycling, supply chain and logistics, commodities trading, real estate, and investments. Since 2003, Koch companies have invested more than $190 billion in growth and improvements. With a presence in more than 50 countries, Koch companies employ about 130,000 people worldwide, with nearly half of those in the United States. For more news and information, visit www.kochinc.com.

SOURCE OCP North America