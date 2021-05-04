Koch Agronomic Services Completes Acquisition of Compass Minerals' North American Micronutrient Assets

WICHITA, Kan., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Agronomic Services, LLC (Koch) completed its acquisition of Compass Minerals' (NYSE: CMP) North American micronutrient assets, the global intellectual property rights, with trademarks and patents and certain other assets associated with Wolf Trax®, Rocket Seeds® and Hydro Bullet™ product platforms.

In early April 2021, Koch announced the agreement to purchase Compass Minerals' North American micronutrient assets to further Koch's commitment to help growers around the world improve nutrient efficiency, utilization and uptake.

"The agreement with Compass Minerals is consistent with Koch's vision of providing our customers with innovative solutions focused on plant nutrition," said Steve Coulter, senior vice president of Koch. "We are excited to offer these products in conjunction with our current portfolio of nitrogen efficiency solutions to help growers across the globe meet their operational goals."

Koch will continue efforts to develop and introduce innovative solutions for agriculture. These efforts align with Koch's objective of growing from a leader in nitrogen efficiency to a leader as a nutrient efficiency solutions provider that offers products designed to allow every pound of nutrient to be more efficient than it is today.

"We look forward to fully integrating the products into our existing portfolio, along with the addition of new team members to better support new customers and geographies," said Coulter. "The Koch team will focus on delivering the entire portfolio of Koch products to new and current customers."

To learn more about the solutions offered by Koch or to find a Koch representative visit KochAgronomicServices.com.

About Koch Agronomic Services, LLC

Koch Agronomic Services, LLC and its affiliates produce and market a proven and expanding global portfolio of plant performance technologies for agriculture producers and turf and ornamental professionals. With a commitment to creating real, sustainable, long-term value for customers and society, Koch Agronomic Services, LLC focuses on developing customer-driven solutions to maximize plant performance and minimize environmental impact. Koch Agronomic Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, LLC. www.kochagronomicservices.com

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. And its plant nutrition business manufactures an innovative and diverse portfolio of products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 21 production and packaging facilities with more than 3,000 personnel throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

SOURCE Koch Agronomic Services

Related Links

https://kochagronomicservices.com

