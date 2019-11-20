Koch Disruptive Technologies Leads $109 Million Financing in Vayyar Imaging

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) today announced it led a $109 million Series D financing round in Vayyar Imaging (Vayyar), the global leader in 4D radar imaging sensor technology. KDT led this new round with Regal Four and all existing investors, including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Ventures, ICV, ITI, Walden Riverwood, and Claltech. Working closely with KDT through its unique partnership capabilities, Israel-based Vayyar will use this round's funds to further enhance its core technology, evolve its global footprint, and expand its offerings in key industries and geographies.

"KDT is excited to partner with Vayyar to help it accelerate its vision of providing people with transformative products that will improve their health, safety and quality of life," said Chase Koch, President of Koch Disruptive Technologies. "Raviv Melamed and the Vayyar management team, with the support of a great group of current investors, have positioned Vayyar well to accelerate its global growth."

As the global leader in 4D radar imaging technology, Vayyar provides highly advanced intelligent sensors to a wide variety of industries including medical, automotive, robotics, smart home, and retail. The company's sensors can see through walls and objects, and track and map everything happening in an environment in real-time. Unlike other products that rely on cameras and optics, Vayyar's sensors do not collect any optic data, protecting users' privacy.

"We are excited to partner with KDT and Robert and Adam Beren (Regal Four) as we drive our business forward. KDT's entrepreneurial culture and market leadership in multiple industries can help a startup like Vayyar to grow much faster than we did before," said Raviv Melamed, co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of Vayyar. "With this new funding round, we will continue to create the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable, and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives.

"Advancements in imaging sensors are vital as technology continues to disrupt all aspects of society," added Chase Koch. "We see incredible potential in combining Vayyar's innovative technology and principled leadership team with Koch's global reach and capabilities to create breakthroughs in a whole range of industries."

Utilizing a state-of-the-art embedded chip and advanced imaging algorithms, Vayyar's mission is to help people worldwide improve their health, safety, and quality of life using mobile, low-cost 4D intelligent imaging sensors. In 2018, Vayyar Imaging was named a Technology Pioneer with the potential to transform society and industry by the World Economic Forum.

About Koch Disruptive Technologies

Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) is a unique investment firm, partnering with principled entrepreneurs who are building transformative companies. KDT provides a flexible, multi-stage investment approach. We work with companies that can help Koch transform its capabilities, disrupt existing businesses or expand into new platforms. KDT is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the world with $110 billion in revenue and operating in over 50 countries. KDT helps its partners unlock their full potential by bringing Koch's full capabilities and network to them, structuring unique capital solutions and embracing a long-term, mutual benefit mindset.

About Vayyar Imaging

Vayyar Imaging is a global leader in 4D radar imaging technology, providing affordable, highly advanced sensors to a wide variety of industries. With applications in the automotive, smart home, robotics, retail, RF testing and medical sectors, Vayyar's intelligent sensors can see through walls and objects, map environments, and track movements in real-time. Its state-of-the-art chip covers imaging and radar bands from 3-81Ghz, with up to 72 transceivers in each chip and an integrated high-performance DSP. Vayyar's multi-antenna sensor produces unprecedented levels of accuracy, enabling high-resolution 4D point-cloud images. Vayyar's sensors can work in any environmental condition, unaffected by line-of-sight, lighting or weather conditions. Vayyar is developing the next generation of sensing technology that is miniature, affordable and versatile enough to impact everyone's lives. Welcome to a world where intelligent sensing is part of the everyday. Visit vayyar.com to learn more.

