Koch Engineered Solutions and Fidelis Infrastructure, LP Partner for $9.2 Billion Investment in Renewable Energy Ecosystem in Louisiana

Situated strategically at the crossroads of rail, deep water ports, the Mississippi River, and national pipeline connectivity, Grön's renewable fuels complex will enable access to both U.S. East and West Coast markets as well as Canadian and European customers. The project will also produce the equivalent of 1,000 megawatts of green hydrogen produced by electrolysis with a pathway to net negative CO2e carbon footprint due to the biogenic carbon capture and sequestration.

"As a part of Koch Engineered Solutions, OPD is well positioned to create meaningful value for Fidelis and other growth-focused companies in this industry though its unique speed to market, turn-key approach to engineering, procurement, and construction," said Brian Boster, president of Optimized Process Designs.

"We're excited to partner with Fidelis to improve the development and scale of long-term fuel solutions across industries," said Paul Switzer, president of Koch Project Solutions.

"We are pleased to partner with Koch Engineered Solutions as a proven world-class execution and strategic provider to assist Fidelis in the advancement of the Grön Fuels Ecosystem," said Dan Shapiro, Fidelis Co-Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner. He added, "The combination of deep expertise in engineering, procurement and construction, project management, and operational excellence makes KES and its execution subsidiary, Optimized Process Designs, the perfect project delivery partner for the renewable fuels complex."

Bengt Jarlsjo, Fidelis Co-Founder, Partner, and President added, "In addition to leveraging KPS' knowledge and scale, we are excited to work with KES on market-leading carbon capture and sequestration solutions for the Grön Fuels Ecosystem."

